Manish Chaudhari’s cinematic journey

Sometimes, it’s not about the loudest performances that linger in our minds, but the ones that settle quietly, like a soft aftertaste. Manish Chaudhari belongs firmly to that school of acting, steady, understated and deeply memorable without ever appearing to try too hard. Over the years, he has slipped into films like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Murderbaad, Blood Money, Sanam Teri Kasam, Trip to Bhangarh: Asia’s Most Haunted Place, Aarya, Aap Jaisa Koi and many more, building characters that continue to travel with audiences long after the films are released.
In an exclusive chat with CE, he opens up about working with Vijay Deverakonda in Kingdom, the challenges and joys of his craft, and the projects that lie ahead.
Fresh from his role in Kingdom alongside Deverakonda, Manish recalls the experience with fondness: “Working with Vijay was great. We spent quite a lot of time together since much of my work involved him, and I truly enjoyed it. I had a wonderful experience collaborating with him. I’ve seen him in Arjun Reddy. I watched it in Telugu with English subtitles and really admire the work he had done. I was very happy to have the opportunity to work with him.”
The film also made him travel across four strikingly different backdrops. “The film was shot not only in Hyderabad, but also in Visakhapatnam, in the backwaters of Kerala, and in Sri Lanka. I spent a good amount of time shooting in Hyderabad. The city is lovely and very friendly. I stayed in Banjara Hills during the shoot, and it was truly a pleasant experience being in Hyderabad,” he says.
Yet, behind the warmth of the experience lays a challenge he had to work at relentlessly. “The main challenge for me was the language. I don’t speak Telugu, so I had to do a lot of preparation to learn my lines properly. It wasn’t just about memorising them, but also understanding their meaning before delivering them. Dubbing in a language you don’t know is quite challenging, but I embraced the challenge, and in the end, everything worked out really well,” Manish shares.
His filmography, meanwhile, has been a steady accumulation of roles that audiences still recall vividly. “Each of these films has stayed with me, right from Rocket Singh to Aarya, and now to Aap Jaisa Koi. I’ve been very lucky that the roles I’ve played have actually stayed with the audience, because that’s the most important thing for me: the characters I portray remain in people’s memories. Both Rocket Singh, made 16 years ago, and Aarya, made about five to six years ago, are still remembered vividly, which is a great blessing. Aap Jaisa Koi has only been out for two months, but I hope it, too, stays in the audience’s memories for a long time,” he notes.
That connection has only grown in the era of streaming. “It’s been great, I absolutely love it. Kohrra was a very unique series, what people often call a ‘slow burn’, and I was really curious to see how audiences would respond to it, given its pace was so different from anything else we’ve seen. It was amazing to see how audiences embraced it, watched it repeatedly, and made it such a wonderful hit. The same thing is happening with Aap Jaisa Koi. It’s being watched all around the world and has become extremely successful with audiences,” he explains.
Looking ahead, his calendar is already filling up. “The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan has released on Netflix on September 18. That’s my most recent release, and I also have a few more projects lined up,” he shares.
His method remains as thoughtful as it is instinctive. “I think it’s important to follow the director’s guidance and communicate with them, but as I read a story, I also try to find my own interpretation within it. Whether it’s a dramatic story, a lighthearted one, or an action thriller, I approach my character in a way that fits the tone and essence of the story,” Manish adds.
Outside the set, life takes on a quieter pace. “I exercise regularly and enjoy going for long walks. I also love to travel, which I do quite often with my wife,” he says.
Simplicity defines him even in fashion. He shares, “I like to keep things minimal in my personal life and am a very simple, easy-going dresser. I believe styling really comes into play when a character is being created and portrayed.”
But some dreams remain close to his heart. “I have always been deeply enamoured with Mani Ratnam. I have immense admiration for his work, and genuinely enjoy everything he creates. If I ever get a chance, I would really love to work with him,” he conveys.
The road here, though, has not been without its pauses. “There have been different periods when I’ve felt that I should be doing more but wasn’t able to. Working in the film industry teaches you patience, you learn to stay grounded and maintain your health, while you wait. That way, when the right opportunity comes, you’re ready for it. I feel truly blessed in that regard,” he states.