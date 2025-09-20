Manish Chaudhari’s cinematic journey

Yet, behind the warmth of the experience lays a challenge he had to work at relentlessly. “The main challenge for me was the language. I don’t speak Telugu, so I had to do a lot of preparation to learn my lines properly. It wasn’t just about memorising them, but also understanding their meaning before delivering them. Dubbing in a language you don’t know is quite challenging, but I embraced the challenge, and in the end, everything worked out really well,” Manish shares.

His filmography, meanwhile, has been a steady accumulation of roles that audiences still recall vividly. “Each of these films has stayed with me, right from Rocket Singh to Aarya, and now to Aap Jaisa Koi. I’ve been very lucky that the roles I’ve played have actually stayed with the audience, because that’s the most important thing for me: the characters I portray remain in people’s memories. Both Rocket Singh, made 16 years ago, and Aarya, made about five to six years ago, are still remembered vividly, which is a great blessing. Aap Jaisa Koi has only been out for two months, but I hope it, too, stays in the audience’s memories for a long time,” he notes.