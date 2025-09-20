Midnight buffet brings back nostalgic flavours

When the clock strikes midnight, most of the city winds down, but at the luxurious ITC Kakatiya hotel in Begumpet, the night is just beginning. This month, the five-star property brought back its much-anticipated Midnight Buffet, a unique culinary experience designed for night owls, food enthusiasts, and those seeking an extraordinary gastronomic adventure after hours.

As ITC Kakatiya celebrates its 30-year legacy, the much-awaited return of the Midnight Buffet at Deccan Pavilion marks the revival of the nostalgia of late-night indulgence that once defined the city’s dining culture after a decade-long hiatus. “Available every Friday and Saturday through September, the buffet presents a specially curated spread featuring Hyderabadi biryani, comforting late-night favourites, and refreshing beverages, crafted to satisfy midnight cravings from 11.30 pm to 1 am,” says Executive Chef Bhaskar Sankhari.

We sat down for the hearty feast, and the spread not only looked delicious but also brought back the nostalgia. We began with Hyderabadi Dum Aloo with Malabar Paratha and Mutton Nihari served with the famous square-shaped Munshi Naan. Next came the ultimate match-winners: Dum ka Murgh and Kacchi Gosht Ki Biryani. The chicken was flavourful, the biryani aromatic, and the mutton pieces juicy, falling off the bone to our delight. We wrapped up our nostalgia trip with quintessential Hyderabadi desserts — Khubani ka Meetha and Double ka Meetha served with vanilla ice cream. The sugary delights, when paired with the ice cream, made our day, or rather, our night!