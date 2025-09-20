Ramky Infrastructure gets nod to rejuvenate Hyderabad's reservoirs

HYDERABAD: The Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme (GDWSP) – Phase II and III – has taken a major step forward with Ramky Infrastructure Limited (RIL) bagging the contract to execute the ambitious project aimed at reviving fading lifelines of Osmansagar, Himayatsagar, and the Musi river.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently laid the foundation stone at Gandipet, marking a critical milestone in boosting Hyderabad’s drinking water supply. The two phases are designed to bring an additional 300 MGD of Godavari water to the city, a leap intended to meet demand projections of 835 MGD by 2027 and 1,114 MGD by 2047. With an estimated project cost of Rs 7,360 crore, the initiative also promises to rejuvenate the Musi by directing water into its feeder reservoirs.

According to the blueprint, GDWSP Phase II and III will draw 20 tmcft from Mallannasagar — allocating 15 tmcft to the city’s drinking water and 5 tmcft to replenishing Osmansagar and Himayatsagar.

Ramky Infrastructure secured a concessionaire agreement worth `2,085 crore from the HMWSSB. The project will be executed through its subsidiary, Mallannasagar Water Supply Limited, under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM). The firm has committed to completing construction within two years, followed by 10 years of operation and maintenance.