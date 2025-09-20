Soulful flavours with pinch of subtle spices

Fulfilling yet flavourful, steamed and subtle yet savoury — that is how complete The Bhatkali Table felt; a five-day celebration of the rare and endangered recipes of Karnataka’s Nawayath community, curated by Chef Fathima Riyaz at Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel.

The table was not just a spread of dishes but also an archive of history, carrying influences of multiple cultures yet deeply rooted in local traditions. Chef Fathima, a proud custodian of Bhatkali heritage, brings with her recipes passed down through generations at her ancestral Musba House in Bhatkal.