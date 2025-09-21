Bathukamma gaiety in Hyderabad from today

HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL: Bathukamma, the state’s nine-day festival of flowers and culture, will begin on Sunday. The celebrations, marked by colourful processions, coincide with Navaratri and highlight the region’s traditions and devotion.
During the festival, families gather every day to prepare Bathukamma, a floral arrangement made with blossoms such as celosia, cassia, marigold, chrysanthemum, pumpkin flowers, luffa and others. The cone-shaped floral stack is a symbol of reverence and community spirit.
Speaking to TNIE, Vaddiraju Nivedita, a government Carnatic music teacher, says the festival begins on Amavasya, with Engili Poola Bathukamma on Sunday.
On the final day, Bathukammas from every household are brought to the streets, crossroads and open grounds. Women form circles around them, singing folk songs and moving gracefully in unison, marking the farewell to the floral goddess.
Daily rituals
First day: Engili Poola Bathukamma, with naivedyam of sesame seeds and rice flour.
Second day: Atukula Bathukamma, with flattened rice, jaggery and boiled lentils.
Third day: Muddapappu Bathukamma, with softened lentils, milk and jaggery.
Fourth day: Nanabiyyam Bathukamma, with soaked rice, milk and jaggery.
Fifth day: Atla Bathukamma, with wheat pancakes.
Sixth day: Aligina Bathukamma, observed without offerings.
Seventh day: Vepakayala Bathukamma, with rice flour shaped into fruits.
Eighth day: Venna Muddala Bathukamma, with sesame, butter or ghee and jaggery.
Ninth day: Saddula Bathukamma, also called Durgashtami, when women and girls in festive attire gather around Bathukammas — stacks of seven floral layers resembling a temple gopuram, with a turmeric idol of Goddess Gowri (Gauramma) placed atop.
Cultural events lined up till Sept 30
Hyderabad: Bathukamma festival will begin on Sunday and continue till September 30, with a host of cultural events and competitions lined up across the state.
Daily programme
September 21: Thousand Pillar Temple, Warangal – Bathukamma inauguration (evening); sapling plantation in Hyderabad suburbs (morning)
September 22: Shilparamam, Hyderabad; Pillalamarri, Mahbubnagar
September 23: Buddhavanam, Nagarjunasagar, Nalgonda
September 24: Kaleshwara Mukteshwara Temple, Bhupalapalli; City Centre, Karimnagar
September 25: Bhadrachalam Temple, Kothagudem, Khammam; Jogulamba Alampur, Gadwal; State Art Gallery, Hyderabad – Bathukamma Art Camp
September 26: Ali Sagar Reservoir, Nizamabad; Adilabad; Medak; Necklace Road, Hyderabad – Cycle Rally (morning)
September 27: Women’s Bike Rally – Necklace Road, Tank Bund, Hyderabad (morning); IT Corridor, Hyderabad – Bathukamma Carnival (evening)
September 28: LB Stadium, Hyderabad – Guinness World Record attempt with a 50-ft Bathukamma and over 10,000 women
September 29: People’s Plaza, Hyderabad – Best Bathukamma Competition, Saras Fair (with SHGs); RWA events; HYSEA Bathukamma programmes and competitions (Hyderabad & Rangareddy region)
September 30: Tank Bund, Hyderabad – Grand Floral Parade, Vintage Car Rally, Bathukamma Lighting Floats, Ikebana (Japanese flower arrangement) exhibition and 3D laser mapping show at Secretariat
LITTLE STAR SCHOOL CELEBRATES IN ADILABAD
HYDERABAD: Little Star High School, Adilabad, under Aga Khan Education Service, celebrated the vibrant festival of Bathukamma on Saturday. Students from pre-primary to high school showcased traditional dances, filling the campus with colour and festive cheer. Teachers and parents participated, making the celebration lively and memorable, while the significance of Bathukamma was highlighted, honouring Telangana’s rich cultural heritage and spirit of togetherness.