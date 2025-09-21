Bathukamma gaiety in Hyderabad from today

HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL: Bathukamma, the state’s nine-day festival of flowers and culture, will begin on Sunday. The celebrations, marked by colourful processions, coincide with Navaratri and highlight the region’s traditions and devotion.

During the festival, families gather every day to prepare Bathukamma, a floral arrangement made with blossoms such as celosia, cassia, marigold, chrysanthemum, pumpkin flowers, luffa and others. The cone-shaped floral stack is a symbol of reverence and community spirit.

Speaking to TNIE, Vaddiraju Nivedita, a government Carnatic music teacher, says the festival begins on Amavasya, with Engili Poola Bathukamma on Sunday.

On the final day, Bathukammas from every household are brought to the streets, crossroads and open grounds. Women form circles around them, singing folk songs and moving gracefully in unison, marking the farewell to the floral goddess.

