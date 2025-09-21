Food Safety raids expose lapses in three hospitals run by Telangana government

HYDERABAD: The Task Force teams from the Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana, as part of their routine quality assurance, carried out inspections at diet kitchens of three government hospitals—Government Maternity Hospital, Sultan Bazar, Government ENT Hospital, Koti, and Area Hospital, Nampally on Saturday. They found serious lapses in hygiene and maintenance at all three facilities. Food Safety Officers (FSOs) issued notices to the respective contractors and directed hospital superintendents to ensure immediate corrective measures.

At the Government Maternity Hospital, Sultan Bazar, maintained by contractor M/s Katikam Linga Reddy, violations included open waste bins, rice bags and vegetables stored directly on the floor, no water quality test reports, lack of FoSTaC training for staff, and food handlers working without caps or aprons.

At Area Hospital, Nampally, run by M/s Shiva Sai Manpower Services, the task force noted unclean floors, rusty racks, greasy exhaust systems, damp walls, and damaged window meshes. At Government ENT Hospital, Koti, managed by M/s Boini Shiva Kumar, the team found drainage overflow, risk of pest entry, greasy exhaust systems, and no separate storage for raw ingredients.

FSOs also inspected hotels, sweet shops, restaurants, school kitchens, and canteens. Major lapses included greasy floors and poor segregation (Kaveri Kitchen); expired chilli sauce and Sprite batches (Srinivasa Hotel, Narayanpet); stale chicken biryani (Kings Family Restaurant, Siricilla); labelling/display violations (Tirumala Ice Cream Parlour, Medak); and unsanitary kitchens, pest control failures, and licensing issues (Keerthi Bakery). Notices were issued, and expired or stale stock was discarded on the spot.