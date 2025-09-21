GHMC to hike professional agencies for managinging its sports facilities

These complexes offer a wide range of facilities, including open grounds for cricket, basketball, hockey, and football, as well as indoor arenas equipped for badminton, table tennis, boxing, skating, kabaddi, gymnastics, gym workouts, meditation, and yoga.

However, many of these facilities, hampered by aging infrastructure and lack of professional management, have failed to nurture athletes capable of competing at the national and international levels.

According to GHMC officials, bids quoting the highest price will be evaluated by a committee, which will also review the bidders’ track record. The selected agencies must pay the monthly fee by the 10th of every month. If payments are defaulted for two consecutive months, the contract will be cancelled automatically.

The successful bidder will also be required to clearly display the fee structure prescribed by GHMC and issue receipts for collections.