GHMC to hike professional agencies for managinging its sports facilities

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to hand over its multi-functional sports complexes, outdoor stadiums, and playgrounds — long seen as a financial burden due to poor upkeep and management — to professional sports agencies and academies for maintenance and operation. The move aims to improve facilities and generate revenue.
The civic body has invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the maintenance and operation of Victoria Playground Indoor and Outdoor Stadium at Chaderghat, and sports complexes at Sanathnagar, Ameerpet, Shaikpet, Hindinagar, Vijaynagar Colony, Red Hills, Golconda, along with Tallagadda Kabaddi Stadium. The facilities will be managed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for an initial period of two years.
These complexes offer a wide range of facilities, including open grounds for cricket, basketball, hockey, and football, as well as indoor arenas equipped for badminton, table tennis, boxing, skating, kabaddi, gymnastics, gym workouts, meditation, and yoga.
However, many of these facilities, hampered by aging infrastructure and lack of professional management, have failed to nurture athletes capable of competing at the national and international levels.
According to GHMC officials, bids quoting the highest price will be evaluated by a committee, which will also review the bidders’ track record. The selected agencies must pay the monthly fee by the 10th of every month. If payments are defaulted for two consecutive months, the contract will be cancelled automatically.
The successful bidder will also be required to clearly display the fee structure prescribed by GHMC and issue receipts for collections.