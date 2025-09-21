IIT-M virtual pass for govt students in Telangana

ADILABAD: A pilot project from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras is quietly transforming career dreams into tangible plans for students at the Maskapur Zilla Parishad High School in Khanapur mandal, Nirmal district. Selected for the national School Connect Programme, this government school is now offering Class 10 students a unique gateway: a flexible, three-month online course in high-tech fields, providing clarity about future careers and a certificate from one of the country’s premier institutes.
The programme allows students to choose courses based on their interests — Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Electronics, Robotics and more — with training delivered online. Every two weeks, students take assessments, followed by a final exam at the end of the three months.
The school has a total strength of 800 students, including 156 in Class 10. Of these, 35 students — 18 boys and 17 girls — were selected for the first batch.
“I was interested in AI, so I chose that course,” says D Yeshwanth, a Class 10 student. “We have completed three exams so far, and the final one is on October 12. These classes are giving me clarity on which course to take in Intermediate. I enjoy the sessions after school hours.”
Another student, N Charan, says he opted for Electronics and Robotics. “It is very interesting, and I’ve already completed three levels of exams,” he adds.
School Assistant in Mathematics, Syed Faraz Abdul Karim, says the initiative is equipping students with early exposure to technology. “We selected 35 students and are training them carefully. It’s a nationwide programme, and every three months a new batch will be taken up,” he adds.
The courses feature recorded lectures, live sessions, assignments and computer-based tests, designed to be flexible so students can learn without affecting their regular studies. On completion, they receive a certificate from IIT-Madras, which was adjudged the top overall and engineering college in the country as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025.
Headmaster Bonagiri Narender Rao tells TNIE that the project has boosted the school’s standing. “We are competing strongly with private schools. Last year, all 129 students in Class 10 cleared the exams with a 100% pass rate. With government support, we’ve set up a computer lab with 10 systems and 10 virtual reality headsets, which help even primary students learn easily through visual content,” he said.
The school has also made a mark in sports. Last year, Class 10 student Shiva Sai won a medal at a national weightlifting tournament in New Delhi and secured admission to IIIT Basara under the sports quota.