IIT-M virtual pass for govt students in Telangana

ADILABAD: A pilot project from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras is quietly transforming career dreams into tangible plans for students at the Maskapur Zilla Parishad High School in Khanapur mandal, Nirmal district. Selected for the national School Connect Programme, this government school is now offering Class 10 students a unique gateway: a flexible, three-month online course in high-tech fields, providing clarity about future careers and a certificate from one of the country’s premier institutes.

The programme allows students to choose courses based on their interests — Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Electronics, Robotics and more — with training delivered online. Every two weeks, students take assessments, followed by a final exam at the end of the three months.

The school has a total strength of 800 students, including 156 in Class 10. Of these, 35 students — 18 boys and 17 girls — were selected for the first batch.

“I was interested in AI, so I chose that course,” says D Yeshwanth, a Class 10 student. “We have completed three exams so far, and the final one is on October 12. These classes are giving me clarity on which course to take in Intermediate. I enjoy the sessions after school hours.”