IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for several districts in Hyderabad today

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in isolated places across Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts for Monday.

While it was sweltering heat until Sunday afternoon, Hyderabad witnessed heavy downpours during the evening, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several parts of the city. The highest rainfall was recorded in Hayathnagar at 9 cm.

According to IMD officials, the highest rainfall in the past 24 hours was reported from Atmakur in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, which received 12.4 cm of showers, followed by Devaruppula, Jangaon district, at 12 cm. Other districts experienced light rains or remained dry. The state recorded an average rainfall of 9.7 mm against the normal 9.5 mm for the day.

In terms of temperatures, Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district reported the highest maximum temperature of 37.4°C. The maximum temperature in the city was 35°C at Ganaanka Bhavan.

From June 1 to September 21, the state has received 874.4 mm of rainfall as against the normal 697.8 mm, reflecting a positive deviation of 25%. Within the GHMC limits, cumulative rainfall during the same period stood at 798.2 mm against the normal 575.3 mm, registering a surplus of 39%.