For Rising Telangana, CM Revanth eyes development at the core

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to develop the “Telangana Rising Core Urban City Area” as a model global city, with priority given to education, healthcare, roads, sanitation and public health.

He said the plan should cater to the growing population in Hyderabad, including migrants from across the state and other regions, providing infrastructure in line with world-class standards.

Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan presented a plan dividing the development into five components, covering 111 proposals. The chief minister instructed authorities to focus on improving living standards for poor and middle-class residents rather than superficial beautification.

On education, Revanth directed the identification of all government schools and colleges in GHMC, corporations and municipalities for modernisation, particularly for nursery to Class 4. He suggested consolidating smaller schools into complexes, addressing teacher shortages, and providing meals and transport to reduce the burden on families.

Medical reforms will include special clinics to ensure immediate assistance for the poor. On sanitation, Revanth urged municipal officials to maintain cleanliness and warned of action against negligence, offering incentives for successful implementation.

The chief minister made it clear that no government office should operate from rented buildings and called for solar energy installation in all public buildings. Ponds and lakes will be prioritised for conservation, while a digital land database will prevent encroachments.

To address traffic issues, he instructed a study for management solutions, including a sophisticated signalling system, integration with the ICCC, drone policing and water harvesting wells to prevent flooding. Departments overseeing municipal, police, electricity, and water services will align boundaries for better coordination.

Other directives included the use of robots for drainage cleaning, upgrading parks, setting up vending zones, improving electricity and sewage systems, and creating a rehabilitation centre for drug users at Cherlapalli jail with ex-military supervision.