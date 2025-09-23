Laughter regiment hits Hyderabad

Born into an Army family, Manik followed the path of service, training as a Navy fighter pilot and flying high-stress missions before moving into commercial aviation. But humour was always a part of his identity. “I’d watch stand-up shows and think, ‘I could do better.’ Even on flights or with colleagues, I was the one trying to lighten the mood. Eventually, I realised comedy could be my way of reliving those experiences and sharing them,” he said.

His first edition focused on postings and missions. This time, he takes the audience straight to the Naval Academy in Goa, where discipline, punishments, and camaraderie shaped him and his coursemates. “This show captures the cadet experience — the grind, the routines, and the friendships that last a lifetime. It’s about finding humour in situations that are anything but funny,” he explained.

For Manik, the show is not just comedy but a mix of emotions. “It’s a roller coaster — suspense, tragedy, goosebump moments, and then laughter. There’s laugh, reflect, and sometimes feel the heaviness of what I lived through,” he recalled.