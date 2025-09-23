Laughter regiment hits Hyderabad

Air Force officers, Navy personnel, and civilians packed Musepad at Tease, Taj Vivanta, Begumpet, for a night filled with humour and nostalgia. The show, Fauji Life: Humour in Uniform – The Naval Academy Edition, brought a 90-minute stand-up special by Captain Manik Mehta, retired Navy officer, commercial pilot, and now comedian.
Unlike war documentaries or battle retellings, Manik’s show explored the whimsical and deeply personal side of military life — the rigorous training, the friendships forged, and the humour that made survival possible.
Born into an Army family, Manik followed the path of service, training as a Navy fighter pilot and flying high-stress missions before moving into commercial aviation. But humour was always a part of his identity. “I’d watch stand-up shows and think, ‘I could do better.’ Even on flights or with colleagues, I was the one trying to lighten the mood. Eventually, I realised comedy could be my way of reliving those experiences and sharing them,” he said.
His first edition focused on postings and missions. This time, he takes the audience straight to the Naval Academy in Goa, where discipline, punishments, and camaraderie shaped him and his coursemates. “This show captures the cadet experience — the grind, the routines, and the friendships that last a lifetime. It’s about finding humour in situations that are anything but funny,” he explained.
For Manik, the show is not just comedy but a mix of emotions. “It’s a roller coaster — suspense, tragedy, goosebump moments, and then laughter. There’s laugh, reflect, and sometimes feel the heaviness of what I lived through,” he recalled.
At the same time, he ensures the dignity of the forces is preserved. “You cannot ridicule the military. It’s about honouring the uniform while making stories relatable. I use analogies civilians can connect with, simple yet meaningful,” he shared.
Discipline, he insists, translates seamlessly from service to stage. “Comedy looks effortless, but it takes years of practice and precision, just like planning a mission. Every punchline, pause, and story needs rehearsal before it feels natural,” he said.
Having performed in Hyderabad before, Manik says the city holds a special charm. “Audiences here are welcoming and attentive. I want them to feel like they’re stepping into the Academy with me for those 90 minutes,” he said.
His set weaves stories from 2015 to 2020, including moments of bravery, camaraderie, and raw emotion. “These are experiences only I know, and by the time the audience hears them, they feel them too,” he added.
Manik’s journey in comedy began humbly. His first performance didn’t go as planned, but he persisted, learning from each attempt. Over the years, he has opened shows for comedians like Zakir Khan, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and Amit Tandon. “Every show is training — testing material, refining timing, connecting with people. It’s no different from Navy preparation: plan, practice, execute.”
What makes Fauji Life unique is its ability to go beyond humour. The stories carry lessons in resilience, teamwork, and discipline — values that apply in any walk of life. “Life in uniform teaches you to endure, to adapt, and to find strength in others. Whether in corporate life or personal struggles, these lessons stay with you,” Manik said.
As the lights dimmed at Musepad, laughter mingled with reflection. The show offered more than entertainment — it was an intimate glimpse into the heart of a fauji, where humour becomes survival, friendship becomes family, and every story leaves a mark.