Pandit Debashish Bhattacharya: A bridge between two musical worlds

Pandit Debashish Bhattacharya is more than a musician; he’s an architect of sound, a bridge between centuries of Hindustani tradition and the curiosity of innovation. What sets him apart is not just his mastery, but his invention. He didn’t simply adapt guitar to Indian classical music — he reimagined the instrument itself. Over decades, Debashish created a suite of slide guitars, each custom-built: the Chaturangui (24-string), Gandharvi, Anandi, and his most recent marvel, the Pushpa Veena, the first slide instrument with a skin top. He opens to CE about his journey, challenges and more
Tell us about your musical journey.
Music has been in my family for generations. I began learning as a child, and this journey has now spanned over 60 years. My foremost guru was Pandit Brij Bhushan Kabra, and my grand-guru was Ustad Ali Akbar Khan. I also learned vocal music from Padma Bhushan Pandit Ajay Chakraborty. My parents were my first gurus, and I was fortunate to learn from Acharya Gokulnath ji of the Vishnupur Gharana. I am indebted to many gurus who shaped my musical path.
The instrument you play is unique, especially in Hindustani classical music. Can you tell us about it?
Indian music is a khazana. I always wanted to contribute something new. I worked on creating new tones on the slide guitar and eventually designed four instruments of my own: the Chaturangui (24-string), Gandharvi, Anandi, and the Pushpa Veena, the first slide instrument with a skin top. Each instrument is completely new to audiences, and every success came after millions of failures.
You have trained many students as well. How is teaching different from performing?
Teaching is about bringing out the hidden talent in a student. My aim is to help them immerse themselves in the depth of Indian classical music. Since my instrument is unique, teaching also involves technical aspects. But the main goal is developing their gunas, their musical qualities.
When you first introduced the slide guitar into classical music, how was it received?
Internationally, I was immediately accepted as a world music artist. In India, however, it was much harder. I had to overcome many hurdles and make many sacrifices before the slide guitar was accepted in classical music.
How did you balance tradition and innovation?
By creating my own path. Playing Indian classical music on a guitar was both familiar and unfamiliar, it required building a bridge between two worlds. That balance came only through hard work and innovation.
What has music taught you?
To become a good human being. To be humble, courageous, passionate, loving, caring, and giving.
You have performed on many stages worldwide. Can you share a memorable moment?
There are many. One that stands out is when Ustad Zakir Hussain and John McLaughlin gave me an opportunity to play with the Remember Shakti band in Mumbai and across Europe (2001–2005). Another unforgettable memory is from my learning days — practising all night with my guru, from 8.30 pm to 5.30 am. Afterward, I would quietly do my daily chores before resuming lessons. Those were some of the most beautiful days.
Any advice for upcoming musicians?
Walk with passion and love, without setting rigid milestones or goals. That path will take you the longest distance and help you achieve everything in life.