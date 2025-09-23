Pandit Debashish Bhattacharya: A bridge between two musical worlds

Tell us about your musical journey.

Music has been in my family for generations. I began learning as a child, and this journey has now spanned over 60 years. My foremost guru was Pandit Brij Bhushan Kabra, and my grand-guru was Ustad Ali Akbar Khan. I also learned vocal music from Padma Bhushan Pandit Ajay Chakraborty. My parents were my first gurus, and I was fortunate to learn from Acharya Gokulnath ji of the Vishnupur Gharana. I am indebted to many gurus who shaped my musical path.

The instrument you play is unique, especially in Hindustani classical music. Can you tell us about it?

Indian music is a khazana. I always wanted to contribute something new. I worked on creating new tones on the slide guitar and eventually designed four instruments of my own: the Chaturangui (24-string), Gandharvi, Anandi, and the Pushpa Veena, the first slide instrument with a skin top. Each instrument is completely new to audiences, and every success came after millions of failures.