Racha Ravi: My bread and butter is to make people laugh

Tell us about your journey in films?

Since childhood, I dreamt of being part of films. After Intermediate, I came to Hyderabad from Warangal with friends and performed in a show called Once More Please hosted by Uday Bhanu and Venu Madhav. I started with mimicry, then worked as an RJ in Dubai (2007–08). But my heart was always in cinema, so I stayed back in Hyderabad to chase this dream.

From RJ to actor, what was the turning point?

Life wasn’t smooth. After returning from Dubai, I had no work and even worked as a washing machine technician. During that phase, I heard about Jabardasth auditions. I met ‘Chammak’ Chandra, connected instantly, and was selected. That changed everything in 2013.