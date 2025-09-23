Racha Ravi: My bread and butter is to make people laugh

Widely recognised for his impeccable comic timing on the hit show Jabardasth, actor Racha Ravi has been making audiences laugh for over a decade. With memorable roles in films like Balagam and Baapu, he has firmly secured a place in the hearts of Telugu audiences. Now, the comedian-turned-actor is ready to take on a new challenge, stepping into Bollywood alongside Bobby Deol. In an exclusive conversation, Ravi opens up about his journey, struggles, and dreams of entertaining people across India.
Tell us about your journey in films?
Since childhood, I dreamt of being part of films. After Intermediate, I came to Hyderabad from Warangal with friends and performed in a show called Once More Please hosted by Uday Bhanu and Venu Madhav. I started with mimicry, then worked as an RJ in Dubai (2007–08). But my heart was always in cinema, so I stayed back in Hyderabad to chase this dream.
From RJ to actor, what was the turning point?
Life wasn’t smooth. After returning from Dubai, I had no work and even worked as a washing machine technician. During that phase, I heard about Jabardasth auditions. I met ‘Chammak’ Chandra, connected instantly, and was selected. That changed everything in 2013.
How did films happen?
It went hand-in-hand with television. My first movie was 1000 Abaddalu. I kept pushing myself out of my comfort zone, trying different dialects and roles. That’s how I landed films like Shatamanam Bhavati, Balagam, Butterfly, and even villain roles. I believe opportunities don’t come on their own, you have to chase them. I’ve had the opportunity to work in hit films with stars like Chiranjeevi (Khaidi No. 150, Waltair Veerayya), Sharwanand (Shatamanam Bhavati), Ravi Teja (Raja the Great, Krack), and Nani (MCA). Every film taught me something new.
How did you get the name ‘Racha’ Ravi?
On Jabardasth, the channel team gave us rhyming stage names. Since I was known for creating a ‘racha’ (ruckus), the name stuck. I’ve carried it with pride ever since.
Which actors do you admire the most?
Chiranjeevi garu and Balakrishna garu are like my two eyes. Both gave me immense respect. Even Pawan Kalyan garu once mentioned my name on stage, and that recognition means the world to me.
Why comedy?
Since childhood, I’ve loved making people laugh. Laughter connects me emotionally to people, and I truly believe it can heal. I even worked in Patas, where I felt the mic belonged to me. Comedy is my bread and butter, it’s also my philosophy.
Did you ever feel like giving up?
Never. Even during tough times, my passion kept me going. I’ve worked in various jobs, but entertainment has always been my calling. My dream is to become a national artist, just as people know Johnny Lever, I want them to know Racha Ravi.
Tell us about working in Bollywood and with Bobby Deol.
I worked in Liger and recently with Bobby Deol. It’s a great experience, and I’m excited to grow in Bollywood.
What’s life like off-screen?
Cinema is everything to me. Whether I’m shooting or not, I wake up early, watch films to learn, and stay focused. No parties, no chilling, only cinema.
Your message to fans?
The audience gave me this identity. In return, I promise to entertain them until my last breath and I’ll be happy doing it.