Sharmishtha Shenoy: Young lives are being snuffed out, like candles in the wind

With a gentle smile and her book Candle in the Wind held close, author Sharmishtha Shenoy stood before an eager audience at the Chitramayee State Gallery of Art, Madhapur. Presented in collaboration with Rupa Publications and Hyderabad Literary Festival, the launch felt less like a routine milestone and more like an act of courage, conviction, and a deeply personal unveiling of stories too often silenced. In an exclusive conversation with CE, the author shared why this book carries such significance for her.

Reflecting on the support she’s received, Sharmishtha admits, “Yes, this book launch is presented by Rupa Publications and Hyderabad Literary Fest, and I feel extremely honoured by their support.”

Unlike her popular Vikram Rana Mystery Series, Candle in the Wind ventures into darker, more difficult terrain. It examines true crime stories of abuse against women and children, a subject that took an emotional toll during the writing process. “As an author, I often have to put myself in the shoes of the victim, and that is emotionally very challenging,” she says, adding, “At times, it gets so overwhelming that I have to step back, meditate, or simply give myself time to recover before returning to work. Yet I feel compelled to continue, because cases like virtual child abuse need to be spoken about. If I don’t tell these stories, then who will? Silence only deepens stigma and fear. This book is meant to remind victims that support exists — through police, laws, and NGOs — and that justice can, and should, be pursued.”