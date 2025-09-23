Tradition glows in festive style

The festive buzz at Banjara Hills just got brighter with Biba’s new collection, unveiled by the brand’s managing director, Siddharath Bindra. The store gleamed with fresh hues, delicate embroideries and fabrics designed to make celebrations feel both elegant and effortless. In an exclusive conversation with CE, Siddharath Bindra talks all about the new collection.

“We always take inspiration from culture, and this year we launched our occasion and bridal wear collection with new embroideries and breathable fabrics,” Siddharath explains, his words reflecting the brand’s deep connection to tradition.

At the heart of the line is a shade that has long been Biba’s signature. “We are also bringing out the Biba Red, which is especially popular during Dussehra. Since Biba is known for its reds, anyone looking for a good red kurta will find plenty of choice,” he says, pointing to the vibrant displays around him.