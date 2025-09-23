Tradition glows in festive style

The festive buzz at Banjara Hills just got brighter with Biba’s new collection, unveiled by the brand’s managing director, Siddharath Bindra. The store gleamed with fresh hues, delicate embroideries and fabrics designed to make celebrations feel both elegant and effortless. In an exclusive conversation with CE, Siddharath Bindra talks all about the new collection.
“We always take inspiration from culture, and this year we launched our occasion and bridal wear collection with new embroideries and breathable fabrics,” Siddharath explains, his words reflecting the brand’s deep connection to tradition.
At the heart of the line is a shade that has long been Biba’s signature. “We are also bringing out the Biba Red, which is especially popular during Dussehra. Since Biba is known for its reds, anyone looking for a good red kurta will find plenty of choice,” he says, pointing to the vibrant displays around him.
But the collection doesn’t just lean on colour. Each season carries its own personality, and this one makes its mark through bold motifs and textures. “Every season the collections feel fresh because we bring in new print language, from large flowers and abstract motifs to co-ords and two-piece sets. What also makes this different is the way we have used embroideries and pure fabrics, setting it apart from the reds before,” he adds.
Balancing Indian roots with modern tastes has always been Biba’s forte, and Siddharath sees that as the brand’s true strength. “Biba is known for making Indian wear contemporary, which defines the brand’s DNA and connects strongly with customers,” he elaborates.
When asked to pick favourites from the new range, Siddharath laughs at the challenge: “It is very difficult to choose because I have favourites for every occasion. From a casual kurta to something for office, lunch outings, evening events, light functions or even heavy occasions like a wedding party, Biba has outfits for everything. People today also shop according to occasions, so I end up having many favourites across these categories.”
The colour palette mirrors the festive mood while adding Biba’s own twist. “What makes Biba stand out is its play with colours. You will always find bright festive shades, yet with a unique twist. The hues are never ordinary, as Biba creates its own palette. From rich reds and blues to vibrant greens and gold, the collection celebrates every colour,” he added.
Looking forward, Siddharath spoke of exciting expansions. “I think we are really focusing on strengthening our product portfolio this year. We have introduced bridal products across markets, and in Hyderabad, they are available at Sarath City Capital Mall as well as at the Banjara Hills store. Along with that, we have launched occasion wear sarees that bring in a touch of fashion. We have also introduced Biba teens, keeping in mind the gap for 15 to 20-year-olds, who dress differently. During October, we are relaunching our bottomwear portfolio with a refreshed line, bringing back a category Biba first pioneered in 2008.”