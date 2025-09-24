Brain-eating amoeba: Danger flows through our water

In the height of Kerala’s humid season, when lakes and ponds become a place of relief for many, a silent danger has been making its presence felt. Recent cases of a rare, but deadly infection caused by the so-called ‘brain-eating amoeba’ have sparked concern, and doctors are urging people to stay alert without giving in to panic.
Dr Sandeep Nayani, consultant neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, explained that the organism behind the headlines is Naegleria Fowleri, a free-living amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater. “When it enters the human body through the nose, it travels along the olfactory nerve directly into the brain. There, it triggers a severe infection called primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), which rapidly destroys brain tissue,” he said.
What makes it so terrifying is the speed at which it strikes. “Within one to nine days of exposure, patients may develop fever, severe headache, nausea, vomiting, or stiff neck. The illness then progresses rapidly to confusion, seizures, and coma. Unfortunately, the speed of deterioration is what makes it extremely dangerous,” Dr Nayani warned.
Dr Joy Mounica, Consultant Neurologist at Renova Hospitals, Langar House, described the course of the infection in stark detail. “Sources of brain eating amoeba are fresh and warm water sources like lakes, ponds, rivers, streams, irrigation canals, hot springs, unchlorinated swimming pools, spas, aquaria and sewage. History of recreational water activities like swimming, diving, jumping, splashing, surfing and facial contact with mud is a most common risk factor,” she said. The incubation period is short, just five to seven days, and the symptoms can include not only fever and headache but also changes in smell and taste. And, severe infection leads to increased cranial hypertension, coma leading to death.
Both experts are clear about how the infection spreads and how it doesn’t. “Swimming or diving in untreated freshwater, using tap water for nasal irrigation without boiling or filtering, and bathing in poorly maintained pools can pose risks. Simple activities like drinking water are not dangerous,” Dr Nayani clarified.
Should people in Hyderabad or inland cities worry about brain-eating amoeba? Dr Nayani shared, “The risk is far lower compared to coastal or tropical regions. However, artificial water storage, poorly cleaned swimming pools, and stagnant tanks can still harbour the amoeba in any city if conditions are favourable.”
Treatment, while available, is far from a guarantee. “Immediate medical attention is critical. Early diagnosis improves chances, but sadly, survival rates remain very low. Treatments include antifungal and antimicrobial drugs like amphotericin B, miltefosine, and supportive neurocritical care. A handful of recoveries worldwide show that early detection can save lives,” Dr Nayani admitted. adding, “Treatment includes certain combinations of drugs which are anti-amoebic and to reduce brain edema.”
In the end, prevention is the only real safeguard. “Avoid activities like swimming or other water activities in warmer months. In case of diving, hold your nose shut or use a nose clip to prevent entry of organisms. (Infection will not occur even if you drink infested water). Always keep your head above water in hot springs. Avoid digging in or stirring up sediment in shallow fresh water,” Dr Mounica reminded.