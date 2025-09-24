Brain-eating amoeba: Danger flows through our water

In the height of Kerala’s humid season, when lakes and ponds become a place of relief for many, a silent danger has been making its presence felt. Recent cases of a rare, but deadly infection caused by the so-called ‘brain-eating amoeba’ have sparked concern, and doctors are urging people to stay alert without giving in to panic.

Dr Sandeep Nayani, consultant neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, explained that the organism behind the headlines is Naegleria Fowleri, a free-living amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater. “When it enters the human body through the nose, it travels along the olfactory nerve directly into the brain. There, it triggers a severe infection called primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), which rapidly destroys brain tissue,” he said.