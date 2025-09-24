Festive beats hide unexpected cardiac dangers

The season of dance has arrived. Across India, Navratri nights light up with the unstoppable rhythm of Garba circles. But amid the whirl of colours and beats, doctors urge people not to forget one silent, deadly risk, heart attacks that can strike suddenly on the dance floor.
Recently, a viral video of a man collapsing during an Onam performance shocked the internet. Similar incidents have surfaced over the years, leaving a haunting reminder: while the festival celebrates life, ignoring health can sometimes cost one dearly.
Dr Ravi Kanth Athuluri, Senior consultant cardiologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, explains that the most common reasons behind sudden collapse are arrhythmias, or heart rhythm disturbances, and massive heart attacks. “When the heart’s electrical system malfunctions, the pumping action stops within seconds, starving the brain of oxygen and causing the person to fall unconscious. In many cases, there are undiagnosed blockages in the coronary arteries. The excitement, dehydration, and sudden surge of adrenaline during energetic dance can trigger a fatal event, even in seemingly young and healthy individuals,” he shares.
According to Dr M Sheetal Kumar, consultant physician and diabetologist at Yashoda Hospitals, the most common causes are blockages that stop oxygen-rich blood from reaching the heart muscle or an electrical malfunction that disturbs the heartbeat’s rhythm. In young people, structural abnormalities or hereditary rhythm disorders may remain silent until triggered by physical strain. In older adults, lifestyle risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, smoking, and high cholesterol increase the danger.
“While most victims are above 40, doctors stress that younger individuals are not immune. Those with congenital heart defects, diabetes, obesity, or a family history of heart disease face hidden risks,” says Dr Ravi Kanth. Skipping routine health check-ups, lack of fitness, and unhealthy habits like smoking or alcohol consumption only add to the vulnerability.
Both doctors suggest that before participating in strenuous dancing, those with a history of palpitations, chest pain, shortness of breath, or a family history of sudden cardiac death should consult a cardiologist. Regular cardiac screening is recommended, especially for those above 30 or anyone with hereditary risk factors. Staying hydrated is crucial because dehydration increases strain on the heart. Dancing on an empty stomach, after a heavy meal, or under the influence of alcohol should be avoided. Warming up before high-energy sessions and taking breaks between rounds of dancing can help reduce risk. Most importantly, knowing one’s limits and stopping when feeling dizzy, breathless, or overly fatigued can prevent tragedies.
In case of an emergency, immediate response can make all the difference. If someone collapses while dancing, the first step is to check if the person is breathing and responsive. Emergency medical help should be called without delay. If the person is unresponsive, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) should be started right away with firm chest compressions in the centre of the chest. If an automated external defibrillator (AED) is available, it should be used immediately, as it can dramatically improve survival chances. Doctors emphasise that those first few minutes often decide between life and death, and the prompt action of onlookers can save lives.
Experts also caution people to avoid overexertion, especially if they are not accustomed to strenuous activity. Learning basic CPR, being conscious of blood pressure, cholesterol, and sugar levels, and getting regular health check-ups can all make a significant difference in preventing such incidents. For safety, public spaces that host large gatherings should ideally be equipped with defibrillators and have quick access to emergency medical support.
Navratri nights are meant for devotion, joy, and community, not tragedy. By taking simple precautions, knowing one’s health status, and learning how to respond in emergencies, people can ensure that celebrations remain safe and memorable.