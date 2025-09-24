Festive beats hide unexpected cardiac dangers

Dr Ravi Kanth Athuluri, Senior consultant cardiologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, explains that the most common reasons behind sudden collapse are arrhythmias, or heart rhythm disturbances, and massive heart attacks. “When the heart’s electrical system malfunctions, the pumping action stops within seconds, starving the brain of oxygen and causing the person to fall unconscious. In many cases, there are undiagnosed blockages in the coronary arteries. The excitement, dehydration, and sudden surge of adrenaline during energetic dance can trigger a fatal event, even in seemingly young and healthy individuals,” he shares.

According to Dr M Sheetal Kumar, consultant physician and diabetologist at Yashoda Hospitals, the most common causes are blockages that stop oxygen-rich blood from reaching the heart muscle or an electrical malfunction that disturbs the heartbeat’s rhythm. In young people, structural abnormalities or hereditary rhythm disorders may remain silent until triggered by physical strain. In older adults, lifestyle risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, smoking, and high cholesterol increase the danger.

“While most victims are above 40, doctors stress that younger individuals are not immune. Those with congenital heart defects, diabetes, obesity, or a family history of heart disease face hidden risks,” says Dr Ravi Kanth. Skipping routine health check-ups, lack of fitness, and unhealthy habits like smoking or alcohol consumption only add to the vulnerability.