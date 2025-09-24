Fighting dementia with Hormone Replacement Therapy

Both neurologists agree that the future lies in personalised HRT. Instead of one-size-fits-all treatment, precision medicine will tailor therapy based on a woman’s genetics, health history, and timing of menopause. “The most effective use of HRT is within a holistic perspective,” says Dr Rukmini. Dr Kailas concurs, “Adjusting HRT and neuroprotective treatments to individuals could improve outcomes.”

HRT holds promise for protecting women’s brains, but only under the right circumstances. For those entering menopause, especially early, HRT may offer cognitive and quality-of-life benefits. Yet the risks are real, requiring careful medical oversight.

As Dr Rukmini emphasises, decisions must balance timing, type of therapy, and health profile. And as Dr Kailas adds, women must weigh not just dementia prevention but also everyday well-being.

Ultimately, HRT is more than replacing hormones, it is about informed choices that safeguard the brain while enhancing quality of life.