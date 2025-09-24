GHMC Commissioner upset as 83 lake works planned, only 25 implemented

HYDERABAD: GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan noted that out of 83 lake development works across six zones, only 25 had commenced, warning irrigation engineers of delay.

He directed officials to speed up lake rejuvenation, walking tracks, beautification, and diversion of sewage drains, stressing that funds were not a constraint.

During a review meeting at the GHMC head office on Tuesday, RV Karnan also instructed engineering officials to fast-track SRDP, SNDP, H-CITI, and storm water drain projects across the city, adopting a mission-mode approach for timely completion.

He ordered zonal commissioners to submit fresh field-level status reports within a week and warned that disciplinary action would follow for negligent officials.

‘Expedite land acquisition in H-CITI projects’

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan conducted comprehensive inspection of proposed infrastructure projects around KBR Park H-CITI programme, aimed at boosting urban mobility. The projects include steel flyovers and underpasses at six junctions: Jubilee Hills, Check Post, KBR Park, Mugdha Junction, Road No 45 Junction, Film Nagar Junction, Maharaja Agrasen Junction, and Cancer Hospital Junction. RV Karnan directed officials to expedite land acquisition, ensure swift project grounding, and maintain high execution standards. Close coordination with the Traffic Police was stressed to minimise commuter inconvenience.