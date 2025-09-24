Karan Torani: Handlooms are gold, fast fashion is brass

Blending nostalgia with modern elegance, designer Karan Torani has carved a niche by weaving India’s cultural stories into contemporary fashion. Known for his intricate hand-painted motifs, lyrical prints, and silhouettes that echo old-world charm, Torani’s work celebrates heritage with a fresh, youthful touch. Recently, he brought his signature aesthetic and perspective on design to the YFLO session Style Speaks Strategy, where he spoke about AI, fashion, and the future of Indian textiles.

Excerpts

How do you feel being in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad has always been exciting for me. Even before Mumbai, we realised this city had stronger purchasing power, but more than that, people here are true patrons of fashion. The women aren’t just collectors, they understand craft, culture, and stories. As a Delhi designer, I see the same rootedness at home, but in Mumbai it often gets lost. Hyderabad preserves it beautifully. I truly believe it has the potential to become India’s next creative superpower, which is why it has always been a special market for me.

Your brand carries nostalgia and storytelling. How do you balance that with buyer’s appeal?

One big myth is that the youth only wants the future. The truth is they’re overwhelmed by constant change — technology, science, communication. What they crave is grounding, something that connects them to their past and roots. Everyone tells them where to go, but not where they come from. That’s why nostalgia resonates. I don’t call myself ‘fusion’ or ‘India-modern’. I’m simply an Indian designer telling Indian stories. With Torani, whether it’s a middle-class memory or mythology, we keep it authentic, never westernised. The youth love it because the West doesn’t have culture the way India does.