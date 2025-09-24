Sikhs to welcome yatra honouring Guru Tegh Bahadur

HYDERABAD: Sikhs in Hyderabad are preparing to welcome the Shaheedi Shatabdi Nagar Kirtan Yatra, marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahibji. The historic procession, which began at Dhobri Sahib Gurdwara in Assam, will reach the city on Thursday, spreading awareness of the Guru’s supreme sacrifice and eternal teachings.
Under the Central Committee of Gurudwara Saheban (CCGS), Telangana, all Gurudwaras in Hyderabad have made elaborate arrangements. The yatra will be welcomed at Ghatkesar at 4 pm, passing through the ORR and PVNR Marg.
A Nagar Keertan of Chowki Sahebans from all gurudwaras will start at 7.30 pm from Kishanbagh X Road, passing Puratan Gurudwara Saheb, Asha Singh Bagh Saheeda Singh Asthan, and concluding at Gurudwara Saheb Baram Bala, Sikh Chawniat.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, CCGS Telangana chairman S Gurucharan Singh Bagga urged people of all communities to join the yatra, saying Guru Tegh Bahadur’s sacrifice is a universal lesson.
“Guru Saheb’s supreme sacrifice teaches that defending faith and humanity is the highest duty. This Nagar Kirtan is for all humanity. Hyderabad is known as ‘Mini India,’ and its diversity is its strength. When people of every faith come together, the message of brotherhood spreads far,” he said.
He added that hosting the yatra is a matter of pride for Hyderabad. “The purpose is to remind society of Guru Sahib’s sacrifice, inspire the younger generation with Sikh history and spread the message of unity,” he said.
The yatra will halt overnight at Gurudwara Saheb Baram Bala for a kirtan darbar, with kirtani jathas and katha vachaks. The procession will resume on Saturday en route to Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, and will culminate at Anandpur Sahib, Punjab, on November 23, coinciding with the 350th Martyrs’ Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur.