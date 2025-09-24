Sikhs to welcome yatra honouring Guru Tegh Bahadur

HYDERABAD: Sikhs in Hyderabad are preparing to welcome the Shaheedi Shatabdi Nagar Kirtan Yatra, marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahibji. The historic procession, which began at Dhobri Sahib Gurdwara in Assam, will reach the city on Thursday, spreading awareness of the Guru’s supreme sacrifice and eternal teachings.

Under the Central Committee of Gurudwara Saheban (CCGS), Telangana, all Gurudwaras in Hyderabad have made elaborate arrangements. The yatra will be welcomed at Ghatkesar at 4 pm, passing through the ORR and PVNR Marg.

A Nagar Keertan of Chowki Sahebans from all gurudwaras will start at 7.30 pm from Kishanbagh X Road, passing Puratan Gurudwara Saheb, Asha Singh Bagh Saheeda Singh Asthan, and concluding at Gurudwara Saheb Baram Bala, Sikh Chawniat.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, CCGS Telangana chairman S Gurucharan Singh Bagga urged people of all communities to join the yatra, saying Guru Tegh Bahadur’s sacrifice is a universal lesson.