What’s cooking? Food cops ask amid checks at Hyderabad pizzerias

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Food Safety Department conducted statewide inspections of pizza outlets, covering the GHMC area and districts. A total of 55 establishments were checked, including 18 Pizza Hut outlets, 16 Domino’s Pizza outlets, and 21 local pizzerias and bakeries.

The inspections revealed serious lapses in hygiene, licensing, and food safety practices. Unsafe food materials were discarded, samples collected, and instructions issued to Food Business Operators (FBOs) to rectify violations.

As per details posted by the Commissioner of Food Safety, eight of the 18 Pizza Hut outlets run by Devyani International and Sapphire Foods India, and 10 of the 16 Domino’s Pizza outlets run by Jubilant FoodWorks, were found violating norms during inspections.

In GHMC limits, officials found a mismatch of license and jurisdiction at Pizza Hut outlets, along with improper storage of vegetarian and non-vegetarian items.