Devika Das: Every colour tells a story

Tell us about your book Kaleidoscope. What inspired you to write it?

Kaleidoscope is a compilation of artist interviews built around the idea of showcasing why the arts are a meaningful life choice and how they contribute to holistic growth. Art helps us achieve balance in life. My inspiration stemmed from the fact that I’ve been a theatre artiste for the last 22 years and have authored five books. Writing, acting, and performing have transformed my outlook on life, kept me grounded, and enabled me to understand and explore myself more deeply.

Why did you choose the title Kaleidoscope?

The artists I interviewed come from diverse backgrounds, and each of them defined emotions in their own unique way. Every colour means something different to each individual, shaped by their personal experiences. That diversity of perspectives felt much like a kaleidoscope — vibrant, dynamic, and ever-changing — which is why I chose the title.