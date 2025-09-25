Doctor alleges blackmail, assault after refusing sexual advances on Grindr

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old doctor reported being blackmailed for money and sexual favours by a man he met on a dating platform, Grindr.

As per the complaint lodged with Madhapur police, the doctor had exchanged messages with the accused for nearly two weeks before deciding to meet in person.

During their meeting, the doctor refused to engage in sexual activity, which apparently enraged the accused. He then went on to physically assault the 23-year-old and also threatened to reveal the victim’s sexual orientation to his parents.

To avoid being outed, the doctor gave in to the threats. However, the accused demanded money from him and even threatened to kill him. The doctor then transferred Rs 5,000 to the accused’s account.

However, the harassment continued, with the accused stalking him and asking for more money. When the doctor refused, the accused followed him to the private hospital where the victim worked and threatened to cause a scene and call his father if his demands were not met.

Later, the accused returned to his flat and forcibly took Rs 3,000 cash from his wallet. He left only after physically and verbally abusing the doctor.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case and began the investigation.