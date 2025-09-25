GHMC approves renaming of Telugu Talli flyover

HYDERABAD: The Telugu Talli flyover, connecting Lower Tank Bund to the Secretariat, is set to be renamed the “Telangana Talli Flyover”. The GHMC standing committee, chaired by Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, approved the renaming, pending final council approval. New signboards will be installed soon, as per the state government’s directions.

The committee approved 14 agenda items and 10 table items. Key approvals include acquisition of 52 properties affected by the proposed Road Development Plan for RoB and RuB construction at RK Puram under H-CITI, and extension of medical insurance for 145 ward members and their families at a cost of Rs 33.53 lakh until February 2026.

Other approvals include reconstruction of London Bridge, SRT Colony, Yakutpura, at Rs 2.95 crore under stormwater drain improvements for FY 2025-26, and establishment of a temporary police station on the first floor of the GHMC ward office building in Moula Ali.

Powers were delegated to deputy commissioners for issuing shop licences, with zonal commissioners appointed as appellate authorities. The IT Wing will update the advertisement module accordingly.

The committee also approved opening salary accounts for GHMC outsourcing/SHG workers in private banks to enable personal accident and term life insurance, signing a three-year MoU with Snehitha SHG to run the Indira Mahila Shakti Canteen at GHMC HQ, and empowering the GHMC commissioner to order closure of retail meat and beef shops and slaughterhouses on specific occasions under Section 533(b) of the GHMC Act, 1955.