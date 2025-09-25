Heritage with a Twist: Inside the World of Krsnaa Mehta’s India Circus

Few manage to strike the delicate balance between tradition and modernity as seamlessly as India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta. The brand has carved a niche by celebrating India’s rich artistic heritage while infusing it with a playful, contemporary twist. In Hyderabad for Design Democracy, the label unveiled Nirvana, a striking collection of modern design wallpapers at the Canvas Pavilion. On the sidelines of the showcase, CE caught up with Krsnaa Mehta to discuss Hyderabad as a market, his journey, challenges, and what lies ahead for Indian design on the global stage.

Excerpts

Tell us about your experience at Design Democracy.

Attending Design Democracy was an enriching experience, showcasing the ever-evolving design world with a vast array of exhibits, from antiques to modern embroidery and lighting solutions. Although I was scheduled to give a talk, the event provided valuable inspiration that I took away.

How is Hyderabad as a market for India Circus?

Hyderabad, being a major city in southern India with ongoing developments in residential, commercial, and recreational areas, presents a promising opportunity for India Circus to establish its presence. Our unique offerings can cater to the city’s growing demand for distinctive home decor and lifestyle products.