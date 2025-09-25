Heritage with a Twist: Inside the World of Krsnaa Mehta’s India Circus

Few manage to strike the delicate balance between tradition and modernity as seamlessly as India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta. The brand has carved a niche by celebrating India’s rich artistic heritage while infusing it with a playful, contemporary twist. In Hyderabad for Design Democracy, the label unveiled Nirvana, a striking collection of modern design wallpapers at the Canvas Pavilion. On the sidelines of the showcase, CE caught up with Krsnaa Mehta to discuss Hyderabad as a market, his journey, challenges, and what lies ahead for Indian design on the global stage.
Excerpts
Tell us about your experience at Design Democracy.
Attending Design Democracy was an enriching experience, showcasing the ever-evolving design world with a vast array of exhibits, from antiques to modern embroidery and lighting solutions. Although I was scheduled to give a talk, the event provided valuable inspiration that I took away.
How is Hyderabad as a market for India Circus?
Hyderabad, being a major city in southern India with ongoing developments in residential, commercial, and recreational areas, presents a promising opportunity for India Circus to establish its presence. Our unique offerings can cater to the city’s growing demand for distinctive home decor and lifestyle products.
What was the inspiration behind starting India Circus?
The concept of India Circus was born out of a need for contemporary Indian gifting options. During my travels, I noticed a lack of affordable, modern Indian gifts, with most options being expensive antiques. This gap inspired me to create India Circus, offering stylish and accessible Indian gifts.
What were some of the biggest challenges you faced in bringing your vision to life?
Establishing India Circus presented several challenges, including transitioning from an online-only brand to having an offline presence, finding the right location, and building a team that shared my vision. However, these challenges provided valuable learning experiences that contributed to the brand’s growth.
India Circus is known for its distinct blend of modern and traditional Indian aesthetics. How do you strike that balance in your designs?
To strike a balance between modern and traditional Indian design elements, we conduct thorough competitive analysis and consumer research. This helps us identify effective design trends and create products that appeal to a wide audience.
In a market crowded with home décor and lifestyle brands, what makes India Circus stand out?
India Circus is distinct due to its unique blend of modern and traditional Indian design, affordability, and commitment to being ‘Made in India’. We aim to democratise design, making it accessible to everyone without compromising on style or quality.
What elements of India’s cultural and visual landscape inspire you the most?
India’s rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, and warm hospitality inspire me. From traditional motifs to modern interpretations, our country’s vast offerings provide endless creative possibilities.
How do you choose motifs, colours, and themes that resonate across such diverse product categories?
We do a thorough analysis, it’s important to learn what’s selling. We have our monthly meetings where we understand the best selling designs and categories.
What excites you most about the current design scene in India?
The current design scene in India is exciting, with a vast array of styles and influences. This diversity provides endless opportunities for creativity and innovation.
How do you see Indian design evolving on the global stage in the next decade?
India has long been a hub for design, colours, inspiration, and culture. Rather than predicting the future, we can build on our existing strengths, showcasing our unique heritage and traditions to the world.
What does your personal living space look like?
My home is a mix of local, artisanal, tribal, global collection of pieces from my travels.
Outside of design, what are some passions that keep you creatively fuelled?
Travel, and I always look forward to it.
What’s next for you and India Circus?
We are collaborating with several brands where we can share our designs on their products, creating a beautiful display of India inspired designs on modern elements and I hope you all get to see those soon.