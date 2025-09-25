HMDA to restructure as citizen-focused, decentralised body amid expanded jurisdiction

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will be restructured to function as a modern, decentralised and citizen-responsive body.

Zonal divisions headed by zonal commissioners will be created to speed up decisions and file clearances, while the metropolitan commissioner will focus on strategic planning and long-term urban development.

A consultative framework and a Project Management Unit (PMU) will be set up to strengthen inter-departmental coordination.

With HMDA’s jurisdiction expanding from 7,257 sq. km to 10,526 sq. km across 11 districts, 104 mandals and over 1,350 villages, officials said the authority faces increasing complexity in meeting its mandate.

The restructuring will address internal organisation, operations and human resources. HMDA, responsible for planning and development across the Hyderabad Metropolitan Region, coordinates with municipal bodies, HMWSSB, TGIIC, TGSRTC and other agencies.

Apart from planning, HMDA is handling key projects such as elevated corridors, radial roads, transport hubs, land pooling schemes, a Unified Building and Development Code for Telangana, Master Plan-2050 and adoption of digital twin technology for real-time management. These, officials said, underline the need for an agile and transparent structure.

To this end, HMDA has invited consultants to prepare a restructuring and process optimisation plan. The exercise will review governance, staffing, process efficiency, automation, decentralisation and capacity building.

At zonal and field levels, the consultant is to develop an operating model with defined boundaries, Zonal commissioner roles, functional units (planning, enforcement, public interface), staffing, infrastructure and IT requirements.