Making offline retail smarter with AI

Tell us about Zithara.AI?

Sri and I are the co-founders of Zithara. I come from a strategy background at Deloitte, while Sri comes from a retail marketing tech background. She worked for 10 years in the US before moving to India. Both of us always had a love for retail. Retail is one of the biggest segments in the world, contributing nearly $7 trillion globally. Post-COVID, we were contemplating and discussing the future of retail. At that time, the general sentiment was that offline retail — brick-and-mortar — might not exist anymore. But we had a different thought process. We always believed that offline retail was going to grow, and in fact, grow even bigger. While thinking through these things, we realised there were many gaps in how retail was being served by technology. We saw three things happening:

1. Retail was going to grow for sure. Once businesses came back from pandemic, they were entering a different world altogether.

2. Technology gaps were already there but got uncovered more during pandemic. Businesses realised that if they didn’t adopt technology, they would not survive.

3. The rise of AI. Around 2021-2022, AI started entering commercial play, and by 2023 it really started picking up. We were sure it was going to disrupt, so we began researching AI early on.

These three factors became the foundation of Zithara. We incorporated the company in October 2021, actual operations began in 2022, and our first product went to market in 2023. Initially, we were funded by SRiX, an incubator out of Warangal. Being Hyderabad-based, our second round of funding came in January 2024 from HNIs such as the CEO of Darwinbox. That growth capital helped us scale to where we are today.