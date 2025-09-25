New arrivals set to delight visitors at Nehru Zoo Park in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Nehru Zoological Park is gearing up to welcome a host of new species as part of an animal exchange programme with other zoos. The upcoming arrivals include zebras, wallabies, mandrills, gibbons and more.

The animals will first be kept under quarantine before moving to their enclosures and are expected to be unveiled to the public during Wildlife Week or Zoo Day celebrations, promising a fresh attraction for visitors.

Elusing Meru, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden of Telangana, made a surprise visit to the zoo on Wednesday to review ongoing projects.

He lauded the curator and her team for their dedication in bringing new species to Hyderabad. He also appreciated the scientific approach in animal care, enclosure enrichment, and other developmental works, describing the efforts as “highly remarkable”.