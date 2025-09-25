Shilpa Reddy: Embracing divinity through music

What inspired you to write a song about Devi?

When I discovered the vastness of what it means to be a woman, and began to embrace the feminine energy within me as Devi, everything changed. Devi entered my life 13 years ago, and for the last seven years, I have been a devoted follower. Once I started doing sadhana and truly connecting with that energy, life transformed in ways I couldn’t have imagined. I was already successful as a designer and into fitness, managing life with balance, but the deep sensitivity and empathy I now feel only came after I connected with this feminine force. It’s not something distant, this energy exists within us. Nature itself is both masculine and feminine. Once I started connecting to it, I became more intuitive and empathetic — I could understand what my son was going through without words, I paid closer attention to others, and I felt a deep sense of involvement and care. Feminine energy is nurturing. It’s the instinct that makes a woman care for a plant, check in on a colleague’s well-being, or cook a nourishing meal. When I went deeper into this connection, I became a better mother, wife, daughter, entrepreneur, and leader. My maternal instincts heightened, even something as simple as seeing a full moon would move me to tears. The smallest details started bringing me joy. Unfortunately, in our pursuit of equality, society often pushes women to think, work, and lead like men, even in business. But when feminine qualities are suppressed, society loses balance. Women should never feel guilty for expressing care or nurturing, these are powerful traits that shape the next generation. Once I embraced both aspects — the strength and the sensitivity — I realised that happiness doesn’t require external conditions. It’s our nature. Men and women bring different energies, and when both are honoured, everything flourishes. This song is my way of celebrating the beauty and power of the feminine divine.