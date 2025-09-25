Shilpa Reddy: Embracing divinity through music

Entrepreneur, model, and socialite Shilpa Reddy has long been an inspiration to many. Known for her elegant yet contemporary presence on social media, she beautifully blends tradition with modernity, a quality that has earned her immense popularity. Deeply spiritual and devoted, Shilpa has now channelled her faith into art by writing a song, Linga Bhairavi dedicated to Devi for Navratri. In a candid conversation with CE, she opens up about the inspiration behind the song, her spiritual journey, and what the nine sacred days mean to her.
Excerpts
What inspired you to write a song about Devi?
When I discovered the vastness of what it means to be a woman, and began to embrace the feminine energy within me as Devi, everything changed. Devi entered my life 13 years ago, and for the last seven years, I have been a devoted follower. Once I started doing sadhana and truly connecting with that energy, life transformed in ways I couldn’t have imagined. I was already successful as a designer and into fitness, managing life with balance, but the deep sensitivity and empathy I now feel only came after I connected with this feminine force. It’s not something distant, this energy exists within us. Nature itself is both masculine and feminine. Once I started connecting to it, I became more intuitive and empathetic — I could understand what my son was going through without words, I paid closer attention to others, and I felt a deep sense of involvement and care. Feminine energy is nurturing. It’s the instinct that makes a woman care for a plant, check in on a colleague’s well-being, or cook a nourishing meal. When I went deeper into this connection, I became a better mother, wife, daughter, entrepreneur, and leader. My maternal instincts heightened, even something as simple as seeing a full moon would move me to tears. The smallest details started bringing me joy. Unfortunately, in our pursuit of equality, society often pushes women to think, work, and lead like men, even in business. But when feminine qualities are suppressed, society loses balance. Women should never feel guilty for expressing care or nurturing, these are powerful traits that shape the next generation. Once I embraced both aspects — the strength and the sensitivity — I realised that happiness doesn’t require external conditions. It’s our nature. Men and women bring different energies, and when both are honoured, everything flourishes. This song is my way of celebrating the beauty and power of the feminine divine.
How long did it take to write this song?
I won’t take credit for the Telugu lyrics, as I’m not very fluent in the language. I first wrote everything in English — my feelings about Devi, how my life changed before and after connecting with her. Then, I collaborated with lyricist Shubham Vishwanath garu, who writes for Telugu films. I shared my thoughts and emotions with him, and together, we shaped the song. The lyrics are his words, but the essence and emotion are entirely mine. The music was composed by Sameer, with whom I’ve previously worked on two songs — one for the Save Soil campaign and another dedicated to my guru, Sadhguru. We share a deep creative resonance, so it was natural to collaborate again for this project.
This song is deeply devotional. What does devotion mean to you, and how did the process bring you closer to Devi?
I believe devotion is ultimately for yourself. People often say you must be devoted to Devi, but devotion is a sweet, transformative emotion that elevates you. When you surrender completely to a higher energy with faith, you gain strength, clarity, and peace. But devotion isn’t about passively waiting for life to unfold, it’s about putting in your 100% with the right intention and pure heart. When your effort, intention, and surrender align, life transforms. With her grace, even the thorns on the path start to feel like petals.
Where was the music video shot?
We filmed it at the Isha Yoga Centre, which felt like the most authentic choice. You can call Devi by many names — Meenakshi, Vaishnavi, Lingabhairavi, Kamakshi, Lakshmi, Saraswati — they are all forms of the same feminine energy. For me, Lingabhairavi Devi is the one who awakened this energy within me, so the video had to be shot there. The Isha team kindly granted us permission to film inside the sanctum — something that’s usually not allowed, not even with phones. It was a blessing to capture the essence of the song in the very space where my spiritual journey deepened. I was deeply involved in the video’s creative direction — from including dancers and children singing as offerings, to ensuring certain visual elements were non-negotiable. The editing was beautifully done. We chose to release the song during Navratri because the word Nav means both ‘nine’ and ‘new’. These nine days are powerful and transformative, heightened with feminine energy. It’s believed that the sadhana done during this period can bring about changes that might otherwise take a year. This song is my offering to that sacred energy.
Why did you choose to wear a red saree in the video?
Red is the colour of Devi — intense, bright, and vibrant. It symbolises strength, passion, and power. There was never a question of choosing any other colour.
What do these nine days mean to you personally?
For me, these nine days are about hosting Devi. My energy starts shifting even a couple of weeks before Navratri. I become more mindful — cleaning the house, performing rituals, and celebrating her presence. One special tradition is Kumari Pooja, where we invoke the Goddess in a young girl under ten, symbolising the purity of the divine feminine before puberty. I also celebrate by participating in dandiya and observing daily sadhana. These days bring inner transformation — a cleansing of body, mind, emotions, and intentions — and deepen my connection with Devi.
What message do you hope people take away from this song?
Remember, you are not breathing — breath is happening to you. That life force sustaining you is the higher source — the creative power, nature, the Divine Mother. Becoming aware of this connection and nurturing it can change your life in unimaginable ways. We are spiritual beings having a human experience. Once you truly understand that, nothing can hold you back. You will grow, evolve, and become the best version of yourself.