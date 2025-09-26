Telangana High Court questions ticket price hike for Pawan Kalyan’s movie ‘OG’

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday came down heavily on the state government and DVV Entertainments over the ticket price hike for Pawan Kalyan’s film OG.

The court asked why the public should spend Rs 800 on a movie ticket and what real benefit they derive from such high-budget productions. “Before spending hundreds of crores and paying select individuals exorbitant sums, did you seek public approval?” the judges questioned.

The court remarked that just because a producer invests thousands of crores, it does not mean people must be forced to bear the burden by paying several hundred rupees for tickets. “Why should the government support such moves? Give us one valid reason,” the bench demanded.

Earlier, an advocate, Burl Mallesha, filed a petition challenging the increase in ticket prices and special shows for the film till October 4. A single judge had suspended the memo, issued notices to the respondents, and adjourned further hearing to October 9.

Challenging this, DVV Entertainments filed an appeal, represented by senior counsel Avinash Desai, who argued that the memo expires on October 4, and any hearing after that would render the appeal meaningless. He added that the petitioner’s loss was merely Rs 100, which the producers were ready to deposit.