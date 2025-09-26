Telangana's T-Works leads next-generation flight simulators

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad, already a major hub for India’s defense manufacturing, from drones and missiles to fighter jet components, is preparing to script another milestone.

Backed by the state government, T-Works is leading the development of next-generation Full Motion Flight Simulators designed for passenger aircraft, fighter jets, and helicopters.

IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said this on Thursday, announcing that Axial Aero Private Limited, an IDEX winner and incubated at T-Works, is ready to begin commercial production of the simulators and has already secured an order for five simulators to be delivered over the next three years.

While imported systems cost nearly Rs 50 crore each, Axial Aero plans to offer indigenous models at Rs 25 to 30 crore, promising global-class sophistication at half the price.

During a recent visit to T-Works, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu praised the innovation and urged engineers to accelerate production to cement Hyderabad’s role as a global leader in defense technologies.