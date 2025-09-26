Telangana's T-Works leads next-generation flight simulators

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad, already a major hub for India’s defense manufacturing, from drones and missiles to fighter jet components, is preparing to script another milestone.
Backed by the state government, T-Works is leading the development of next-generation Full Motion Flight Simulators designed for passenger aircraft, fighter jets, and helicopters.
IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said this on Thursday, announcing that Axial Aero Private Limited, an IDEX winner and incubated at T-Works, is ready to begin commercial production of the simulators and has already secured an order for five simulators to be delivered over the next three years.
While imported systems cost nearly Rs 50 crore each, Axial Aero plans to offer indigenous models at Rs 25 to 30 crore, promising global-class sophistication at half the price.
During a recent visit to T-Works, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu praised the innovation and urged engineers to accelerate production to cement Hyderabad’s role as a global leader in defense technologies.
Until now, India has relied on expensive imports from the United States and Europe for Level-D Full Flight Simulators, the highest standard for pilot training. This dependency is set to end as Hyderabad positions itself not just to achieve self-reliance but also to become an exporter of advanced simulation technology.
Flight simulators are critical for training, providing a fully immersive environment that replicates real-life flying conditions. From basic take-offs and landings to complex inverted maneuvers and high-risk combat tactics, trainees can practice in a safe, controlled setting. Equipped with cutting-edge electronics and semi-circular dynamic display systems, the simulators recreate the cockpit environment with remarkable accuracy.
One of the defining breakthroughs of Axial Aero’s simulators is their 360-degree unlimited motion platform, a leap over existing imported models that restrict tilt to just 30 degrees.
This advancement allows pilots to undergo more realistic, full-range training, making the systems not only cost-effective but also technologically superior. With this development, Hyderabad is poised to strengthen its reputation as a “City of Innovation” and a world-class centre for defense research, development, and manufacturing.