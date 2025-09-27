AAI notices leave residents of high-rises on edge in Telangana

HYDERABAD: With the Airports Authority of India (AAI) issuing notices to around 25 residents of Anna Nagar in Secunderabad Cantonment, seeking proof of building permissions and height clearances for high-rise constructions in the vicinity of the Begumpet Airport, the residents of these buildings are on edge these days.

Many of these residents have been living in the area for decades and are now wary of follow-up action by the AAI.

The notices follow concerns over aviation safety raised after the June Air India crash in Ahmedabad. Though Begumpet Airport is no longer used for commercial flights, authorities have maintained height restrictions in its vicinity.

Residents, however, say that the notices have left them uncertain. “Without prior information, officials visited our house and asked for the Secunderabad Cantonment Board’s permission letter and a ‘No Objection Certificate’ from the AAI. We have lived here for 50 years without any issue. Suddenly they have issued a notice. If Begumpet Airport is inactive, what is the need?” said Murali Narayana Mala, a resident of Anna Nagar.

Another resident, Pamballa Narsing, said they had earlier submitted objections and suggestions to the Civil Aviation Ministry on relocating Begumpet Airport operations to Dundigal, where land is available.