Bathukamma to be celebrated today in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Bathukamma Carnival will be celebrated on September 27 at Upper Tank Bund. HMDA will organise the carnival from 5 pm onwards to showcase Telangana’s culture and traditions.

Visitors can enjoy Telangana cuisine, traditional stalls like bangle making, mehandi art, and Bathukamma-making. Folk music and dance performances will be held, along with a Bathukamma rally and free sapling distribution. Citizens and tourists are invited to take part in the festivities.

Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory. Diversions will be in place from 2 pm to 11 pm around Upper Tank Bund and Necklace Road. Vehicles from Telugu Talli Junction and Karbala Maidan will not be allowed to enter Tank Bund. Traffic from Iqbal Minar, VV Statue, Liberty, Nallagutta, Secunderabad, Musheerabad, and Kawadiguda will follow alternate routes. Inter-district and city buses will also be diverted.

Motorists are advised to avoid congested junctions. Parking is available at Snow World, NTR Stadium, Martyrs’ Memorial, Race Course Road, BRK Bhavan Road, HMDA Parking, Sanjeevaiah Park, and opposite Lumbini Park.

In other news, the distribution of uniform sarees for 65 lakh Self-Help Group women has been postponed to November 19. The sarees were originally meant as Bathukamma substitutes. Many women and officials had already received the sarees, and the sudden change has caused confusion and disappointment.

The inauguration of Bathukamma Kunta lake at Amberpet, originally planned for September 26, has been postponed to September 28 due to heavy rain. The restored lake, once 14 acres and now 5.15 acres due to encroachments, will be dedicated to the people of Hyderabad.