Chef Daisy Chenoy: Cooking up Culture

For home chef Daisy Chenoy, cooking isn’t just a skill, it’s a passion, a legacy, and a bridge between cultures. What began as a small home kitchen during the pandemic has blossomed into a thriving culinary venture that celebrates the rich and lesser-known traditions of Parsi cuisine. CE caught up with the chef at Jamva Chalo!, a Parsi food pop-up at Viva, Vivanta Begumpet.

“I’ve always loved cooking,” Daisy says with a warm smile, adding, “We started a small home kitchen during COVID, and it slowly flourished with the support of my son. Though he’s now moved to New Zealand, I’ve taken over and continue to share our culinary heritage through food festivals and pop-ups.”

For Daisy, the motivation goes far beyond serving delicious meals. “I want to promote Parsi culture to the outside world,” she explains, adding, “Many people don’t know much about our cuisine. We’re a micro-minority today — small in number but big at heart — and our food reflects that warmth.”