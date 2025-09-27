Chef Daisy Chenoy: Cooking up Culture

For home chef Daisy Chenoy, cooking isn’t just a skill, it’s a passion, a legacy, and a bridge between cultures. What began as a small home kitchen during the pandemic has blossomed into a thriving culinary venture that celebrates the rich and lesser-known traditions of Parsi cuisine. CE caught up with the chef at Jamva Chalo!, a Parsi food pop-up at Viva, Vivanta Begumpet.
“I’ve always loved cooking,” Daisy says with a warm smile, adding, “We started a small home kitchen during COVID, and it slowly flourished with the support of my son. Though he’s now moved to New Zealand, I’ve taken over and continue to share our culinary heritage through food festivals and pop-ups.”
For Daisy, the motivation goes far beyond serving delicious meals. “I want to promote Parsi culture to the outside world,” she explains, adding, “Many people don’t know much about our cuisine. We’re a micro-minority today — small in number but big at heart — and our food reflects that warmth.”
Originally from Maharashtra and settled in Hyderabad for over 27 years, Daisy’s journey has been shaped by both tradition and encouragement. “I come from a very conservative family,” she shares adding, “But thanks to my husband and his family’s open-mindedness, I’ve had the freedom to explore my interests and passions.”
Interestingly, cooking isn’t her only calling. A teacher by profession, Daisy has been associated with Gitanjali Devashrey School for 14 years, teaching Grade two students subjects like Math, Science, and English. “I always say I educate both the mind and the stomach. I make sure the brain works well when the tummy is full,” she laughs.
Despite being surrounded by food, Daisy makes a surprising confession: she isn’t a foodie herself. “I love to cook, but I don’t eat much. In fact, I’m a vegetarian who cooks only non-vegetarian food,” she says with a chuckle, adding, “In Hyderabad, that works well!”
For Daisy, the kitchen is more than just a workspace, it’s a sanctuary. “Cooking is my stress buster. The aroma, the flavours, the process, they all calm me down. It’s like therapy.” Her love for cooking runs deep. Growing up in Ahmednagar, she watched her mother host gatherings and prepare elaborate meals. “That’s where it all started,” she recalls, adding, “My mom loved feeding people, and over time, that passion grew in me too.”
What began as small, home-based cooking has now evolved into something much bigger and Daisy is far from done. “The journey continues. I’m still exploring and learning,” she says.
At her latest pop-up, Daisy curated a truly authentic Parsi spread. On the menu were classics like Mutton Dhansak, Chicken Cutlets, Chicken Farcha, and the must-have Patrani Machhi. There was also Sali Margi, Masoor Pao, and Keema Pao, ensuring there was something for every palate. And no Parsi meal is complete without dessert — from the traditional Lagan Nu Custard to Mawa Cake and Chocolate Walnut Ganache, Daisy’s sweet offerings promised the perfect finish, all paired beautifully with the nostalgic fizz of Ice Cream Soda.