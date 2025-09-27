Chinese food, Hyderabadi heart

After biryani, the second-best food in Hyderabad comes from north of the Himalayas. Call it Chinese, Asian, or Jackie Chan food if you want to get cancelled. Either way, Hyderabad has been in a long-term relationship with Oriental food.

My first taste of ‘Chinese’ came when my cousin Christy dragged me to a red cart selling chicken fried noodles for Rs 15. Till then, I only knew Maggi. Suddenly, here was chicken wrapped in maida, cabbage pretending to be exotic, and two men who looked like the Dalai Lama in jeans and long hair.

The bandi was near a masjid and I was a devout Chinese lover already, so every time the azaan speaker cried, I was at the noodles bandi. It was Pavlov’s experiment done right — ring the bell, and I was there drooling. Soon it became an addiction. Was it MSG or LSD — who knows?

Then came college, and with it, Cephas. He took me to NanKing and declared, ‘Bro, road Chinese is fake. This is real’. And for Rs 250, I discovered my lifetime favourite Chinese food: American Chop Suey.