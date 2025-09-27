Fiery taste of Chengdu at ITC Kohenur

Our journey through Chengdu cuisine began with Wilted Spinach Rolls with Peanut Mustard Sauce. Soft and pillowy, the spinach bites paired with a dollop of nutty, tangy sauce were an unexpected delight, in the best possible way. Next came the Creamy Purple Potato Soup, rich and velvety, with bite-sized potato bits adding a satisfying crunch. Among the appetisers, the standout was Chicken and Mushroom in Soy Hot Pot Sauce, so flavourful and comforting that we polished it off in record time.

After such a stellar start, it was time for the main course. We paused briefly to sip on China Blue, a refreshing cocktail of lychee liqueur, grapefruit, and blue curaçao, before diving into Gung Pao Prawn with Cashew and Chicken and Beans Noodles. The latter, with its black beans, tender velveted chicken, and perfectly cooked handmade wheat noodles by Chef Peng himself, had us going back for mouthful after mouthful.

We rounded off our Chengdu feast on a sweet note with a delicate Sweet Berry Pastry, the perfect finish to a meal that was as bold and unforgettable as the city it represented.