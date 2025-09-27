Flavourful Nordic culinary experience in Hyderabad

Tell us about the food that was served at the pop-up.

It was an eight- to nine-course menu, a mix of dishes from our Oslo menu inspired by the shapes and landscapes of nature. We tried to narrate different Norwegian landscapes through our plating — like the zucchini flower or pasta. Some dishes were created exclusively for the guests here. We’re also talking to Conosh about possibly doing another pop-up. I love using local ingredients, although I wasn’t sure about the season here — it turned out to be rainy, so we adapted and combined local produce with our flavours. I enjoy using spices and tried to incorporate chilli wherever I could, though I was a little unsure if guests would like it. Next time, I’ll definitely add more spice. I was also pleasantly surprised by the quality of local ingredients — it was excellent, and the team here fed me a lot!