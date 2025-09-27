Hyderabad witnesses Shaheedi Nagar Kirtan marking 350th martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad witnessed an overwhelming display of devotion and reverence during the Shaheedi Nagar Kirtan, dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahibji, on Friday.

The Nagar Kirtan, organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), began from Gurdwara Dhobri Sahib, Assam, reached Hyderabad on Thursday evening and Friday departed for Vijayawada.

After the conclusion, Gurucharan Singh Bagga expressed gratitude to the sangat and prayed, “May Guru Sahib continue to shower his blessings on the entire sangat and the whole world.”

He said Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib created a unique history by giving martyrdom for the protection of another religion. He added that the Guru’s principle of self-sacrifice for others showed mankind the way to freedom to profess, practise and propagate religion. Dhami also remembered Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das and Bhai Dyala, who were martyred along with Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib.

“Guru Sahib’s supreme sacrifice teaches us that defending faith and humanity is the highest duty. This Nagar Kirtan is not limited to Sikhs; it is for all humanity. Greater Hyderabad is known as ‘Mini India,’ and its diversity is its strength. When people of every faith come together, the message of brotherhood will spread far and wide,” he said.