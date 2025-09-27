Hyderabad witnesses Shaheedi Nagar Kirtan marking 350th martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad witnessed an overwhelming display of devotion and reverence during the Shaheedi Nagar Kirtan, dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahibji, on Friday.
The Nagar Kirtan, organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), began from Gurdwara Dhobri Sahib, Assam, reached Hyderabad on Thursday evening and Friday departed for Vijayawada.
After the conclusion, Gurucharan Singh Bagga expressed gratitude to the sangat and prayed, “May Guru Sahib continue to shower his blessings on the entire sangat and the whole world.”
He said Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib created a unique history by giving martyrdom for the protection of another religion. He added that the Guru’s principle of self-sacrifice for others showed mankind the way to freedom to profess, practise and propagate religion. Dhami also remembered Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das and Bhai Dyala, who were martyred along with Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib.
“Guru Sahib’s supreme sacrifice teaches us that defending faith and humanity is the highest duty. This Nagar Kirtan is not limited to Sikhs; it is for all humanity. Greater Hyderabad is known as ‘Mini India,’ and its diversity is its strength. When people of every faith come together, the message of brotherhood will spread far and wide,” he said.
Gurdwara Saheb Sikh Chawni, Kishanbagh chairman S Harbans Singh and president S Chetan Singh said it was a matter of pride for Hyderabad to host the yatra. “The purpose is to remind society of Guru Sahib’s sacrifice, inspire the younger generation with Sikh history, and spread the message of unity. Sacred relics, historic weapons and Sikh literature will also be displayed for the sangat,” they stated.
The Shaheedi Nagar Kirtan in the city departed from Gurdwara Saheb Sikh Chawni at Barambala, Kishanbagh, Hyderabad towards Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.
Head Granthi of Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple), Amritsar, Giani Raghbir Singh, Takhat Kesgarh Sahib, Anandpur Sahib, Punjab, S Sultan Singh and other dignitaries participated in the programme. Before the departure of the Nagar Kirtan towards Vijayawada, a Kirtan Darbar was held at Gurdwara Saheb Sikh Chawni, Kishanbagh, where Ragi Jathas recited Gurbani Kirtans and delivered religious sermons and discourses.