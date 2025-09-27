Hyderabadi play Miya Biwi Ke Mantakha: Slice of home

For lead actor Rahul Reddy, the role felt deeply personal. “Saurabhji wrote the character keeping me in mind,” he shared, adding, “I’ve always been someone who doesn’t overthink life and that’s exactly how my character is.” With over 15 years in theatre, Rahul calls comedy the most demanding form. “It’s all about timing, authenticity, and the energy between actors. Every punchline and pause has to feel natural,” he says.

Rahul drew inspiration from people around him, “These are characters I grew up with — friends, family, neighbours. Their mannerisms shaped my performance.” He believes comedy’s strength lies in its subtlety, “It lets you express something powerful without hurting anyone. Behind every laugh is an honest emotion.”