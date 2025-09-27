Wanderlust trends this festive season

As the world celebrates World Tourism Day on September 27, it’s the perfect time to reflect on how deeply travel shapes our lives. For many in Hyderabad and across India, the festive season ahead from Christmas to New Year is already sparking excitement. Plans are being made, tickets booked, and conversations revolve around where to go and how best to welcome 2026. This year, however, travellers are seeking more than just an escape, they want meaningful moments, lasting memories and journeys beyond the ordinary.

According to Rajeev Kale, president & country head, holidays, MICE, Visa – Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, Hyderabad is leading the charge. “We’re seeing a strong uptick from the city, with travellers opting for longer stays — shifting from traditional three-day breaks to 6–12 day holidays,” he notes. Families are aligning trips with school breaks, while millennials are turning long weekends into more immersive journeys.

Amid these trends, actress Rashmika Mandanna’s idea of travel remains refreshingly simple. “I like all kinds of travel — sometimes luxurious, sometimes adventurous, and sometimes just a quiet retreat. Earlier, I loved solo trips, but now I prefer travelling with friends. Life is so busy that I don’t even plan, I just tell my friends to take me anywhere,” she says.