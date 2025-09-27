Wanderlust trends this festive season

As the world celebrates World Tourism Day on September 27, it’s the perfect time to reflect on how deeply travel shapes our lives. For many in Hyderabad and across India, the festive season ahead from Christmas to New Year is already sparking excitement. Plans are being made, tickets booked, and conversations revolve around where to go and how best to welcome 2026. This year, however, travellers are seeking more than just an escape, they want meaningful moments, lasting memories and journeys beyond the ordinary.
According to Rajeev Kale, president & country head, holidays, MICE, Visa – Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, Hyderabad is leading the charge. “We’re seeing a strong uptick from the city, with travellers opting for longer stays — shifting from traditional three-day breaks to 6–12 day holidays,” he notes. Families are aligning trips with school breaks, while millennials are turning long weekends into more immersive journeys.
Amid these trends, actress Rashmika Mandanna’s idea of travel remains refreshingly simple. “I like all kinds of travel — sometimes luxurious, sometimes adventurous, and sometimes just a quiet retreat. Earlier, I loved solo trips, but now I prefer travelling with friends. Life is so busy that I don’t even plan, I just tell my friends to take me anywhere,” she says.
Nothing captures the festive spirit like a snow-covered Christmas market, mulled wine in the air, and streets lit up like a movie scene. London’s Winter Wonderland, France’s and Czechia’s markets, Denmark’s themed hotels, and Arctic adventures — from icebreaker cruises to aurora trails — are topping winter wish lists. Beyond Europe, families are heading to Australia and New Zealand for nature and wildlife, while Japan and South Korea attract younger travellers seeking a mix of culture and pop experiences.
For Rashmika, food is always the first priority. “All my friends are foodies. We plan our next meal while eating the current one, it’s half the fun of travelling,” she laughs.
Closer to home, short-haul destinations like Vietnam, Oman, Maldives, and Bali remain popular, with Cambodia gaining traction. Visa-free or quick-visa options such as Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, UAE, Indonesia, and the Philippines make travel even easier.
Some traditions stay constant for Rashmika. “I set aside December 23 to January 6 every year for travel, no matter what,” she says, adding, “I also love capturing memories on my Instax camera. Unlike digital photos, they’re raw and authentic.”
Within India, Hyderabadis are heading to Kerala’s backwaters, Himachal’s slopes, Uttarakhand’s towns, and the Andaman Islands. Spiritual tourism remains strong too, with pilgrimages to Char Dham, Kailash Mansarovar, Ayodhya, and Varanasi.
Cruises are also gaining popularity, including new Disney Cruise Line sailings from Australia and New Zealand.
While exploring new places is her usual choice, Rashmika says some destinations leave a lasting mark. “I recently visited Hawaii and loved it so much that I’m already planning to return,” she shares.
The younger generation’s wanderlust is evident too. Prashansa Jain, a student at Hamstech College of Creative Education, is dreaming of Switzerland this Christmas. “The Alps, especially Zermatt, St Moritz, and Jungfrau look like a Christmas card come to life. Social media also helps me plan by suggesting great cafés and places to visit,” she says.
For Rashmika, travel is more than leisure — it’s essential. “Even a short trip to a nearby town is worth it. Travel opens up knowledge, lets you meet people, experience new cultures, and see the world from different perspectives. Every journey is a fresh chapter in life,” she shares.
She believes true cultural immersion takes time. “To really understand a place, stay at least five days. Walk the same streets, talk to locals, and build a connection. These small interactions are deeply enriching,” she says. One of her most meaningful trips was a solo journey to Sri Lanka. “I stayed in a hostel, met travellers from around the world, and exchanged stories. Those interactions shaped me in many ways,” she recalls.
And that’s what this festive season is truly about. Whether it’s a snowy Swiss getaway, a trek in Uttarakhand, a Disney cruise, or a spontaneous trip with friends, travel today isn’t about ticking destinations off a list — it’s about living stories worth retelling. As Hyderabad gears up for the holiday rush, one thing is certain: the journeys people embark on now will stay with them long after the new year, tucked away like souvenirs of a season that brings the world a little closer.