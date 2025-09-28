Manjeera filter beds flooded first time in 25 yrs

SANGAREDDY: The Manjeera filter beds in Peddapur of Sadashivapet mandal were inundated following heavy rains since Friday night. Rising floodwaters entered the Phase 3 and Phase 4 filter beds.

This is the second time the filter beds have been submerged. In 2020, the Peddapur filter bed faced a similar inundation.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director K Ashok Reddy, who inspected the site on Saturday morning, said pumping operations at Phase 3 were stopped, while Phase 4 continued functioning.

“We supply 600 million gallons of water daily to Hyderabad from the Peddapur filter beds. Due to the submergence of one filter bed, pumping of only 34 million gallons has been disrupted,” he told the media. He clarified that the submerged pumps at Peddapur were not significantly damaged as they were turned off before floodwaters entered.

He added that the last such submergence occurred about 25 years ago. He directed officials to prepare a report on preventive measures to avoid similar incidents in future.

He explained that heavy rains in Vikarabad, Malkapur, Nandikandi, and Peddapur areas caused streams to swell, flooding the pump house.

Rivers, streams overflow in Khammam

Following heavy rains in the district, rivers, streams, canals, and tanks swelled on Saturday, resulting in a furious flow of floodwaters that threatened to inundate roads at several locations.

Irrigation officials opened 24 gates of the Taliperu project in Cherla mandal, releasing 29,990 cusecs of water into the Godavari river.

Road connectivity between Bhadrachalam and Cherla was cut off as floodwaters overflowed onto the road at Burravemula village.