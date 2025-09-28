Musi inundates MGBS, bus services shifted to alternative terminals

HYDERABAD: The Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), one of the major bus stations in Hyderabad, was inundated on Saturday after the Musi River swelled beyond control, leaving scores of passengers stranded and disrupting services. The flooding was triggered by heavy inflows into the city’s twin reservoirs — Osmansagar and Himayatsagar — following several days of incessant rain.

Authorities, faced with rising reservoir levels, opened 24 gates on Friday evening to discharge water downstream. The release, which peaked at 35,000 cusecs, resulted in a sudden surge in Musi levels. Officials noted that the river has not witnessed such high flows in recent memory.

Floodwater entered the terminal, submerging large sections of the premises and forcing passengers to evacuate. DRF and SDRF personnel intensified rescue operations.

A passenger, Dinesh Babu from Shaikpet, who had a bus to Warangal from MGBS, told TNIE: “As soon as we reached MGBS, we were asked to go to Uppal X Roads, as the MGBS station was completely inundated. Though we missed our bus, there’s nothing to complain about as officials were ensuring our safety.”

Apart from the bus station, low-lying areas bore the brunt of the discharge. Colonies in Bandlaguda Jagir were inundated, prompting municipal teams and the DRF to undertake relief efforts. Secunderabad’s Patny nala and Nallagutta localities also reported severe flooding.

Muskaan Ahmed, a resident of Bandlaguda, told TNIE: “All my household essentials were floating in water. Why wasn’t any warning issued? Now who will compensate for all this?”