Musi swells, Hyderabad sinks as flood fury unleashes chaos

HYDERABAD: With the river Musi in spate following incessant rain and the lifting of crest gates at Osmansagar and Himayathsagar reservoirs, localities in low-lying areas downstream turned into lakes overnight.

The HMWSSB opened 15 crest gates at Osmansagar and 11 at Himayathsagar, releasing around 39,000 cusecs of water downstream, causing the Musi to overflow near Chaderghat and Moosarambagh bridges.

The Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, one of Asia’s largest bus terminals, was submerged, disrupting bus services. Stranded passengers were evacuated by HYDRAA as floodwaters surged six feet above Chaderghat and 10 feet above Moosarambagh bridges.

Water release reduces to 10,000 cusecs

TSRTC diverted buses to other city points. The under-construction bridge at Moosarambagh was also at risk, with construction equipment reportedly washed away.

Several houses along the Musi banks in Chaderghat, Moosarambagh, Shivaji statue, Shankar Nagar and nearby areas were inundated, with residents shifted to relief camps. GHMC set up 10 centres across Malakpet, Amberpet, and Goshamahal, providing food, water, and medical aid to over 1,467 people. Drones were used to deliver essential supplies.Water levels began receding on Saturday, with HMWSSB closing seven crest gates at Osmansagar and six at Himayathsagar, releasing 10,000 cusecs by evening compared to 39,000 cusecs earlier.