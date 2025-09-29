Telangana rains: Rebuilding after deluge

HYDERABAD: A day after the swollen Musi River inundated several localities and wreaked havoc, floodwaters began to recede across most areas on Sunday, bringing partial relief to residents.

Several riverbank colonies, particularly around Chaderghat, remained blanketed in mud and slush, with heaps of waste scattered across lanes and inside homes. Essential household items such as furniture, clothes, utensils, and electronics were left caked in silt as families struggled to clean their flood-hit dwellings.

In response, GHMC launched massive cleanup operations in the affected pockets. Sanitation workers were deployed to remove debris, garbage, and silt, while disinfectants were sprayed to prevent outbreaks of vector-borne and waterborne diseases. Officials said the drive would continue until all flood-hit zones are restored to normalcy.