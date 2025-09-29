Two booked for duping investors of Rs 23 crore in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Based on a complaint by a doctor, the CCS police have registered a case against Satish Vuppalapati, Shilpa Banda, and others for allegedly cheating investors of Rs 23 crore by promising high returns.

In 2019, the complainant and his family were approached by Prasen Kumar Puvvada and Shilpa Banda, who sought investments in Vijay Sravya Infra and Developers and Naskon Associates LLP, assuring transparency and good returns. Believing them, the family invested Rs 15.21 crore between 2019 and 2022. Others were also induced to invest around Rs 6.50 crore.

Initially, returns were paid, but from January 2023 payments stopped. When repayment was demanded in July 2023, Satish allegedly issued death threats. Naskon Associates was then closed later renamed in what appeared to be an attempt to destroy evidence. Further probe on.