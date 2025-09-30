Indiramma canteens launch with Rs 5 breakfast in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a bid to combat hunger and support the urban poor, the newly modernised Indiramma Canteens were launched on Monday, now offering a highly subsidised breakfast for just Rs 5. Inaugurated by district in-charge minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, the initiative aims to provide nutritious meals at nominal rates, easing the financial burden on underprivileged citizens who can save up to `3,000 monthly.

While each meal or breakfast costs Rs 5, the GHMC will be contributing Rs 14 per breakfast and Rs 24.83 per meal. Currently, about 30,000 meals are served daily across 128 centres in the city, implemented with operational support from Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation. Breakfast is served from 7 am to 9.30 am and lunch from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm.

The inauguration was held at Mothinagar in Borabanda and Mint Compound in Khairatabad, alongside the launch of 60 Indiramma Canteens at other locations. Several politicians and GHMC officials served meals, interacted with sanitation workers and the public and stressed the scheme’s focus on affordability and dignity.