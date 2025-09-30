Telangana police deport 23 foreigners for overstaying

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police have deported 23 foreign nationals and initiated repatriation procedures for several others found overstaying illegally in India.

The action followed an August 14 raid on a farmhouse in Bakaram, where police, acting on complaints of loud music and nuisance, discovered a birthday party being held without permission. Inside were 51 foreign nationals, including 37 Ugandans, two Nigerians, three Liberians and others from Botswana, Kenya, Cameroon, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Ghana and Malawi.

Document checks revealed 36 persons — 29 women and seven men — were overstaying without valid passports, visas or permits. They were placed under Movement Restriction Orders by the FRRO Hyderabad and shifted to detention centres in Hyderabad and Cyberabad.

So far, 23 individuals, including 22 Ugandans and one Sudanese, have been repatriated with the help of FRRO and their embassies. Exit permits and one-time travel documents were arranged for those without passports. Deportation of nine more is in progress, with six already cleared and the rest awaiting embassy approvals.