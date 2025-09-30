Tradition and art unite at Durga Pujo

For years, Hyderabadis travelled to Kolkata to witness the grandeur of Durga Pujo. This year, that journey is no longer necessary. Five acres in Alwal have been transformed into a vibrant world of devotion, colour, and artistry — an ambitious project by the Bani Sangha Alwal Committee, led by Bobby Adhakari (President), Ashish Kumar Bose (General Secretary), Santosh Kumar Das (Treasurer), and Surajit Paul (Art Director). Months of meticulous planning have gone into creating Hyderabad’s largest-ever Durga Pujo, complete with cultural programmes, food stalls, and immersive art installations. “We wanted to revive Bani Sangha Alwal, founded by our grandparents but less active since the 1980s,” says Ashish, adding, “This is about reconnecting people with our traditions while creating something extraordinary for Hyderabad.”

While Durga Pujo is synonymous with Kolkata’s grand pandals, the organisers wanted Hyderabad to host a celebration of equal scale and emotion, one that honours Bengali traditions while incorporating local culture. “People always travel to Kolkata for Pujo. We asked ourselves, why not bring that experience here? Hyderabad deserves its own iconic Pujo,” says Ashish.

The result is a five-acre pandal inspired by both Bengali and South Indian aesthetics, designed to transport visitors the moment they arrive. Inside, Maa Durga rides an elephant, symbolising the forest, while the interiors evoke the aura of a golden temple. “Every detail is crafted to feel authentic and immersive,” Ashish adds.