Xavier Augustin: Redefining Indian dream

Thousands of Indians migrate abroad every year, some as students, others as professionals, many as NRIs. But only a few make the leap to become what Xavier Augustin calls Global Indians. An entrepreneur, storyteller, and founder of Y-Axis, India’s largest immigration and career consultancy, Augustin has spent decades guiding Indians through their journeys overseas, helping them navigate opportunities in education, work, and migration. With a deep interest in identity, aspiration, and global mobility, he now turns his attention to exploring what it truly means to be a Global Indian. His new book, The Global Indian: A Hero’s Journey, traces this transformative path, one that takes Indians beyond borders and brings them back changed.

Excerpts

What inspired this book?

I liked the idea of defining who a Global Indian is. It sets an aspiration for Indians, like a goalpost — whether in career or in life. It’s about what you could potentially become. A Global Indian is not the same as an NRI. It’s someone who follows their own calling — perhaps to London, Paris, or the US — answering a call to adventure. It’s essentially a hero’s journey, which always has three stages: separation from home, initiation in a new and unfamiliar environment (facing challenges like language, loneliness, food, or climate), and finally, transformation. Everyone who stays the course changes profoundly. Then, they return home with something they’ve learned, like returning with the elixir. This journey of separation, initiation, transformation, and return is what defines a Global Indian. I believe most Indians should embark on such a journey, because that’s how great things are accomplished. Look at BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Narayana Murthy, Rishi Sunak, or Dr Devi Shetty — who wrote the foreword for this book; they all went through this global journey.